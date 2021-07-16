10 Striking Photos You Missed This Week

During the ever-changing news cycle, it’s easy to miss captivating images that fly under the radar. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered.

We’re highlighting exceptional photos from around the world this past week. Check them out below. Above: Fire consumes a home as the Sugar Fire, part of the Beckwourth Complex Fire, tears through Doyle, California, on July 10. Pushed by heavy winds, the fire came out of the hills and destroyed multiple residences in central Doyle.

PHILIP FONG/AFP via Getty Images

Pedestrians wait to cross a street in the Shinjuku district of Tokyo on July 15.

Lewis Joly via AP

Fireworks illuminate the Eiffel Tower in Paris during Bastille Day celebrations on July 14. France celebrated its national holiday with thousands of troops marching in a Paris parade and traditional parties around the country. Last year’s Bastille Day events were scaled back because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Valentin Bianchi via AP

A man rows a boat down a residential street after flooding in the Angleur province of Liege, Belgium, on July 16. Severe flooding in Germany and Belgium turned streams and streets into raging torrents that killed dozens of people, swept away cars and caused houses to collapse.

ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images

Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy plays from the bunker on the 6th hole during his first round on Day 1 of the 149th British Open Golf Championship at Royal St. George’s Golf Club in Sandwich, England, on July 15.

MOHAMMAD PONIR HOSSAIN via REUTERS

A dwarf cow named Rani is pictured at a farm, where the owner hopes to break the record for the smallest cow in the world, in Nabinagar, outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, on July 13.

Darko Vojinovic via AP

A man takes a cold shower to refresh himself at Ada Ciganlija Lake in Belgrade, Serbia, on July 14. Hot weather set in with temperatures rising to 38 degrees Celsius (100.4 Fahrenheit) in Belgrade.

GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP via Getty Images

A diver experiences Deep Dive Dubai, the deepest swimming pool in the world, in the United Arab Emirates on July 10. The city of superlatives, with the world’s tallest tower among its many records, now has a 60-meter (197 feet) deep swimming pool, complete with a sunken city for divers to explore.

Dar Yasin via AP

A Kashmiri, inspecting a house where suspected rebels had taken refuge, is seen through a hole created by a mortar shell fired by government forces during a gunfight, in Srinagar, Indian-controlled Kashmir, on July 16. Two suspected rebels were killed in a gunfight in the disputed region’s main city that same day as violence continued to increase.

ASIF HASSAN/AFP via Getty Images

Camels are silhouetted against the setting sun at a cattle market ahead of the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha in Karachi, Pakistan, on July 13.