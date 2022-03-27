10 Substances Identified In Taylor Hawkins' Preliminary Toxicology Tests

Ten different substances have been identified in preliminary toxicology tests in the tragic death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died Friday while on tour with the band in Colombia, South America.

THC, tricyclic antidepressants, benzodiazepines and opioids were found in tests of Hawkins’ urine, according to a statement Saturday by the Colombia Attorney General’s Office.

Advertisement

A cause of death has not yet been determined. Hawkins was 50.

“The National Institute of Forensic Medicine continues the medical studies to achieve total clarification of the events that led to the death of Taylor Hawkins,” and the AG’s Office will continue to investigate the cause of death in a “timely manner,” said the statement.

#ATENCIÓN | Comunicado oficial de la #Fiscalía General de la Nación sobre la muerte del ciudadano extranjero Taylor Hawkins, baterista de la banda Foo Fighters. pic.twitter.com/K3Z7Ss9wcO — Fiscalía Colombia (@FiscaliaCol) March 26, 2022

According to a statement from Department of Health, Bogotá’s emergency center received a call Friday night about a man with “chest pains” in a hotel in the city.

An ambulance responded and paramedics attempted to revive Hawkins with CPR, but they were unable to do so, and he was declared dead on the scene, according to the statement.

Advertisement

The Foo Fighters announced Hawkins’ death Friday in a statement shortly before they were to take the stage at the Festival Estéreo Picnic in Bogotá.

“The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins,” said the statement from the band. “His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever.”

The Foo Fighters’ performance was canceled Friday as fans began to gather, and candles were placed on stage in Hawkins’ honor. Screens on stages at the festival flashed the message: “Taylor Hawkins Por Siempre” — Taylor Hawkins Forever.

Fans were devastated and musicians around the world were crushed by the loss of a giant among drummers in a legendary rock band. Beyond his incredible skills, scores of people hailed Hawkins’ love of life, and his caring humanity.

Advertisement

Travis Barker recalled Hawkins’ encouragement when he was struggling as a musician in Laguna Beach. “I thought you were crazy, but you gave me so much hope and determination,” Barker wrote on Instagram.