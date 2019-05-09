In a posh Los Angeles neighborhood located a stone’s throw away from the Playboy mansion and the multimillion-dollar homes of celebrities like Jay-Z and Beyoncé, authorities on Wednesday made a staggering discovery. More than 1,000 guns and thousands of rounds of ammunition were found stashed in a mansion in Holmby Hills.

Los Angeles police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said they’d arrested an unnamed man after serving a search warrant at the property at around 4 a.m. The suspect was arrested on suspicion of “unlawful transportation, and of giving, lending or selling an assault weapon,” the LAPD told the Los Angeles Times.

Photographs and video taken in the bust’s aftermath show officers surveying piles of rifles and pistols stacked on blankets outside the home, and boxes upon boxes of ammunition arranged in piles inside.

Police and federal agents, acting on an anonymous tip, seized more than 1,000 guns today at a home in the upscale Holmby Hills area of Los Angeles.

Authorities reportedly received an anonymous tip about someone illegally manufacturing and selling weapons.

According to the AP, firearm manufacturing equipment and tools were also found in the mansion.

ASSOCIATED PRESS This photo provided by the Los Angeles Police Department shows gun parts and ammunition, part of a large cache of weapons seized at a home in the affluent Holmby Hills area of Los Angeles on May 8, 2019.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Authorities seized more than a thousand guns from the Holmby Hills home after getting an anonymous tip regarding illegal firearms sales.

Citing court records, the Times said the property, which is believed to be worth several millions of dollars, is owned by Cynthia Beck, who has three daughters with Gordon Getty, the son of oil baron J. Paul Getty. Beck’s connection with the weapon cache and the man’s arrest remains unknown, however. Beck reportedly owns several mansions in the LA area.

The mansion where the guns were found is located in an area popular with celebrities.