Trump Baby Blimp, 10,000 Coppers Gear Up For President's Arrival In London

Protesters are still waiting final approval on the blimp from the Metropolitan Police officials, who are expected to decide Monday. They gave the okay for the blimp when Trump last visited last July. The Trump blimp is also expected to be featured in Dublin for a “Stand Up To Trump” protest for the president’s brief visit there June 5, according to the Irish Times.

Sky News created a cheeky video to promote its coverage of the visit, showing a giant shadow moving across the land, like something out of War of The Worlds. But as the camera pans up, it turns out to be the Trump baby blimp.