Trump Baby Blimp, 10,000 Coppers Gear Up For President's Arrival In London

Handlers of the Trump baby blimp and thousands of police officers are preparing for the arrival of President Donald Trump and his family in London on Monday for a three-day state visit.
Despite Trump’s insistence in an interview with pal Rupert Murdoch’s British tabloid The Sun that he is “really loved” in the UK, authorities are gearing up for hundreds of thousands of anti-Trump protesters. Some 10,000 officers — including snipers backed by helicopters and bomb-sniffing dogs — will be assigned to London to keep the peace during Trump’s visit at a cost of some $32 million, The London Times reported.
Ardent Trump critic London Mayor Sadiq Khan has granted permission for the infamous blimp to fly over London the second day of Trump’s visit, according to the Times. The 20-foot-high blimp portrays Trump as a giant baby in a diaper, holding a cell phone and having a temper tantrum. In a scathing op-ed piece in the Observer Saturday, Khan lashed Trump for supporting Charlottesville white supremacists, and called him “the figurehead of a global far-right movement,” comparing him to fascists of the last century. It’s “un-British” to “roll out the red carpet” for a president who betrays American ideals of equality, liberty and religious freedom, Khan wrote.
Protesters are still waiting final approval on the blimp from the Metropolitan Police officials, who are expected to decide Monday. They gave the okay for the blimp when Trump last visited last July. The Trump blimp is also expected to be featured in Dublin for a “Stand Up To Trump” protest for the president’s brief visit there June 5, according to the Irish Times.
Sky News created a cheeky video to promote its coverage of the visit, showing a giant shadow moving across the land, like something out of War of The Worlds. But as the camera pans up, it turns out to be the Trump baby blimp.
Trump’s visit will include a banquet at Buckingham Palace, talks with outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May in Downing Street and a trip to Portsmouth to mark 75 years since the D-Day landings of World War Two.
During his last visit, Trump largely avoided London. This time, he’ll spend much more time at protest ground-zero.
Joining the protesters will be senior British politician Jeremy Corbyn, one of many who are boycotting the state banquet with Trump. The Labour leader has said that honor should not be paid to a president who “rips up vital international treaties, backs climate change denial and uses racist and misogynist rhetoric.”
Trump’s adult children and their spouses are also coming on the trip.