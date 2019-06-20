102 Vintage Baby Names Worth Reviving

Which baby names follow the hundred-year rule and are ready for a comeback from the 1919 popularity list? At the beginning of each new year, Nameberry likes to take a century-long look back hoping to discover some lost names that could be perfect today.

In 1919, World War I was finally over and the emphasis was on preserving peace as the Treaty of Versailles was signed, and the League of Nations was founded. In the US, Prohibition went into effect, and Babe Ruth joined the Yankees.

The year 1919 saw the births of J. D. Salinger, Jackie Robinson, and Nat King Cole; the debut of Felix the Cat and the passing of Theodore Roosevelt; and there were new literary works by Proust, Kafka, Virginia Woolf and Thomas Hardy.

Grafissimo via Getty Images Nameberry took a look at the top baby names of 1919 to identify the ones that may be due for a comeback.

And how about baby names? As they were for so long, John and Mary still topped the list, to be followed by William and Helen, James and Dorothy, Robert and Margaret and Charles and Ruth. But diving deeper into the list, the folks at Nameberry were able to unearth 100 names from the 1919 Top 1,000 that have disappeared from today’s list ― but have the potential to find their way back.

This year, they’ve found some particularly promising word names for boys, and nickname names for both genders.

Girls

Nickname Names

Betty*

Effie

Flossie

Kitty

Libby

Lottie*

Lulu

Mamie*

Mazie

Minnie*

Nellie*

Polly

Sally*

Tillie

Winnie

Other

Agatha

Alta*

Antonia

Augusta

Celestine

Cleo*

Consuelo

Cordelia

Dixie

Edwina

Etta

Eulalia

Garnet

Geneva*

Georgiana

Ida

Lavinia

Lelia

Leonora

Lucinda

Marvel

Maude

Millicent

Myrtle*

Odessa

Ouida

Philomena

Prudence

Rosamond

Theodora

Verona

Viva

Winifred

Zella

Zenobia

Boys

Nickname Names

Archie*

Freddie

Fritz

Ike

Ned

Ollie

Pete

Rollie

Teddy

Word Names

Booker

Early

Garland

Loyal

Noble

Sylvan

Urban

Other

Abner

Ambrose

Angus

Burl

Casper

Chester*

Claude*

Clemens

Clovis

Constantine

Cornelius

Dewey

Dorsey

Doyle

Florian

Floyd*

Gardner

Grover*

Hiram

Jennings

Leander

Lemuel

Llewellyn

Metro

Murphy

Olaf

Percy

Perry

Reno

Rogers

Roscoe

Rufus*

Smith

Turner

Virgil*

Wylie