11 Amazing Photos You Missed This Week

With the news continuing to revolve around the coronavirus pandemic, it’s easy to miss great images that fly under the radar. We’ve got you covered.
We’re highlighting exceptional photos from around the world for the week of May 23 to 29. Check them out below.
Above: Maria Velez of Orlando, Florida, hugs the tombstone of her son Stephen at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery on Memorial Day in Seville, Ohio, on May 25, 2020. Credit: Aaron Josefczyk/Reuters
A protester carries the carries a U.S. flag upside-down, a sign of distress, next to a burning building on May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis, after the police killing of George Floyd.
Italy’s aerobatic team Frecce Tricolori (Tricolour Arrows) flies over Milan’s Duomo Square as part of celebrations for the 74th anniversary of the proclamation of the Italian Republic on May 25, 2020.
Serdal Kizilcik, one of the members of a volunteer group of motorcycle riders, accompanied by his Chihuahua, “Asil,” on May 23, 2020, in Ankara, Turkey.
A man adjusts a face mask with his nose and mouth printed on it at a photo studio in Chennai, India, on May 23, 2020.
NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken greet their families before the launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on May 27, 2020.
A woman reacts after riot police fire tear gas to disperse a pro-democracy rally against a proposed new security law in Hong Kong on May 24, 2020.
Patients exercise on the balconies of a training center that has been converted into a quarantine house in Tangerang, on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, on May 28, 2020.
People wear face masks while participating in the annual Memorial Day Parade on May 25, 2020, in the Staten Island borough of New York City. Dozens of cars and nearly 100 members of the patriotic motorcycle group Rolling Thunder joined the event. This year’s parade was diminished in size and in person-to-person contact due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Members of the Israeli Mermaids Community swim with mermaid tails at the beachfront in Bat Yam, near Tel Aviv, Israel, to mark the beginning of the bathing season on May 23, 2020.
A field of poppies in full blossom as the sun rises in Frankfurt, Germany, on May 29, 2020.