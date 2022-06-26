Man Killed By 11-Foot Alligator At South Carolina Pond

A man was killed after he was attacked and dragged into a pond in South Carolina by an 11-foot alligator, officials said.

The huge reptile “took a hold of a neighbor who was near the edge of a retention pond and retreated” back into the water in a golf and yacht club community in Myrtle Beach, said a statement on Facebook by the Horry County Police Department Department Saturday.

The alligator was captured and euthanized on the scene, according to the police statement. The body of the man, whose identity was not revealed, was recovered from the pond.

“Our hearts go out to the family and community members impacted by this tragic incident,” police officials added in its statement.

An investigation is continuing.

Screen Shot/Facebook/Horry County Police Department

A member of the same Myrtle Beach community just last month posted a photo on Twitter of three large alligators behind his condo.

Hey @alligatoradvntr, found your next exhibits behind my condo in Myrtle Beach Golf and Yacht. There are 3 of them in this picture. pic.twitter.com/qOBwM98uFG — Jason Repak (@RepakJason) May 8, 2022

A 47-year-old man hunting for golf discs was found dead in Florida last month after a suspected alligator attack in the waters of John S. Taylor Park in Largo.