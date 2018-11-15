11 Holiday Hostess Essentials To Get For Under $50

FamVeld via Getty Images

The holiday season is upon us and that means your free time is filled with social gatherings with friends and family. Whether you’re looking to bring a thoughtful little something as a hostess gift or you want to make your own home gathering cozy and cute, you will most likely want to do it on a budget.

If you’re hosting during the holidays, prepare your refrigerator for the plethora of leftovers with a Pyrex storage set with plastic lids and elevate your dessert display with a glass-covered cake stand. If you’re looking for a gift, buy an affordable pie dish, like this Farberware Baker’s dish, and bring it to a holiday gathering (with a homemade dessert in tow) to leave behind as a hostess gift.

For some affordable hosting essentials that will give you what you want without a huge chunk of change, check out the list of suggestions below: