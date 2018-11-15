Food & DrinkHome & LivingMoneyParentingRelationshipsStyle & BeautyTravelWellnessWork/LifeFinds
11 Holiday Hostess Essentials To Get For Under $50

Give the best hostess gift or score a great table setting for under $50.
By Katelyn Mullen
11/15/2018 10:51am ET
FamVeld via Getty Images

The holiday season is upon us and that means your free time is filled with social gatherings with friends and family. Whether you’re looking to bring a thoughtful little something as a hostess gift or you want to make your own home gathering cozy and cute, you will most likely want to do it on a budget.

If you’re hosting during the holidays, prepare your refrigerator for the plethora of leftovers with a Pyrex storage set with plastic lids and elevate your dessert display with a glass-covered cake stand. If you’re looking for a gift, buy an affordable pie dish, like this Farberware Baker’s dish, and bring it to a holiday gathering (with a homemade dessert in tow) to leave behind as a hostess gift.

For some affordable hosting essentials that will give you what you want without a huge chunk of change, check out the list of suggestions below:

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

1
Some fancy flatware.
Walmart
Better Homes & Garden Alder Rose Gold 20-piece flatware set.
2
A minimalist dinnerware set.
Walmart
Mainstays 12-piece square clear glass dinnerware set.
3
Some statement cocktail glasses.
Walmart
Better Homes & Gardens Copper Honeycomb Finish Stemless Glass
4
A conversation-worthy decanter.
Walmart
Ellipse Traditional Decanter by True.
5
Food storage, for all of those leftovers.
Walmart
Pyrex 12-piece Storage Plus Food Storage Set
6
A dessert display fit for a bakery.
Walmart
The Pioneer Woman Timeless Beauty 10" Cake Stand with Glass Cover,
7
Appetizer plates that aren't paper or plastic.
Walmart
Mr. Food Test Kitchen S/6 Sq 5" Appetizer Plate Set.
8
A leave-behind pie dish, the perfect hostess gift.
Walmart
Farberware Baker's Advantage Ceramic Deep Pie Dish.
9
Easily-personalized linens.
Walmart
Linum Home Textiles Soft Twist Monogrammed Turkish Cotton Hand Towel (Set of 2)
10
Easy-to-store holiday decor.
Walmart
WinHome Colorful Quotes Thankful Fall Holiday Decorative Pillow Cover.
11
A way to display all of those cute Christmas cards.
Walmart
The Lakeside Collection 3-Ft. Snowman Christmas Card Holders.
