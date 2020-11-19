11 Items To Transform Your Home Base Into A Fun House

RYOT Studio / Getty Images

For better or for worse, 2020 has given many of us (much) more time at home. But it hasn’t been all bad: Yoga pants can now be considered work-attire, after all. But with no clarity around a return to the “before-times,” how can we get excited about spending even more time at home? How can we find new life in the homes we spend so much time in? How can we cultivate a sense of fun and excitement in the new year?

Maybe it’s time to bring the fun home? If you are looking for gifts this holiday season, consider special picks that could help reinvent your home base or provide friends and family with newfound entertainment. We’ve teamed up with Walmart to offer some fun suggestions that can help transform any place into more of a playland.

Miss going to the movies? Consider a 6 foot, 4K television with Roku built in for the best in streaming with amazing picture quality. (And, if you haven’t been streaming during 2020, how have you survived?!) If it’s the concessions stand that you’re craving, treat yourself to a real kettle corn popcorn maker to capture the fun and taste of the movies without the exorbitant prices.

Hisense 75″ Class 4K UHD LED Roku Smart TV HDR

Nostalgia KPM200 2.5-Ounce Tabletop Kettle Popcorn Maker

Even if you’re not a gamer, 2020 might just convert you. For novice gamers, the Nintendo Switch combines the best of Nintendo gaming systems in a hybrid model: dock it to use with your television or take it on the go — and it has motion sensors. For those who want to take advantage of the latest gaming technology or a library of 10K games, a PC gaming laptop might offer a more serious gaming experience.

Nintendo Switch Console

Lenovo Legion Gaming Laptop

Feel like you want to get away, but also don’t want to leave the house? VR might just be your ticket. And Oculus just released a new, more affordable headset that can replace a console experience. From its stand alone nature to the possibilities that it presents for the future of social interaction, the new Oculus could be more than a literal game changer.

Oculus Quest 2 — Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset

If you are delighted by nostalgia, then you might want to stick to the tried and true experience. Bring home that old arcade feeling with a Ms. Pac-Man Arcade Cabinet. Or create your own carnival feel with the family friendly Deer Pong toss game.

Arcade1Up — Ms Pacman Arcade Machine with Riser

Deer Pong Game

If you miss the gym or if you’re aching to get off the couch, you might consider a purchase to help you get outside. A portable basketball hoop can turn your driveway into your own, private court; or a new trampoline can keep you or your family from (literally) bouncing off the walls.

Spalding NBA 54″ Portable Angled Basketball Hoop

Bounce-Pro 7-Foot My First Trampoline Hexagon

Every kid wants a set of wheels and now there are so many options that don’t require licenses. You would be amazed by the number of hours that young kids can spend riding around in a Power Wheels Ride-On car in the backyard - countless! For older kids (or adults of all ages), there is scarcely a more futuristic way to travel around one’s own driveway than with your own hovercraft. Just like the name, it’s straight out of the Jetsons!

Power Wheels Dune Racer 12-V Battery-Powered Ride-On Vehicle

Jetson Plasma UL Certified Hoverboard

