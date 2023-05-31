11-Month-Old Girl Dies After Allegedly Being Left In Car As Parents Went To Church

An 11-month-old baby girl died Sunday after she was left inside a car for hours while her parents attended church, police in Palm Bay, Florida, said.

Police found the infant unconscious inside a vehicle parked outside the Evangelical Mount of Olives Baptist Church, reported WKMG News 6. The outside temperature hit the high 70s, according to multiple media reports.

Advertisement

Officers learned the girl had been left “for approximately three hours while the parents went to the church service,” police said in a statement shared with ABC News. She was pronounced dead at Palm Bay Community Hospital.

“This is an unfortunate incident, and our condolences and prayers go out to the family,” police Chief Mario Augello said in a statement posted by Florida Today.

No arrests have been made, reported WKMG.

According to the advocacy group Kids and Car Safety, children have previously died from heatstroke from being left inside cars even “when outside temperatures were as low as 60 degrees.”