11 Novel Gifts For Book Lovers That Aren't Books

An Amazon Echo, to listen to their favorite stories on their own time.

Amazon

. For people who love to read, but rarely have time to sit down and focus on a page, the Amazon Echo is essential for audiobook lovers. They can listen to their favorite stories and podcasts while they cook, get ready in the morning, bathe the kids or even while they’re winding down for bed. The Echo has an excellent speaker, is compatible with their Amazon Audible library and fits in almost any room in the home. Now there’s no excuse not to finish that 500-pager!