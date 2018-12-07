Food & DrinkHome & LivingMoneyParentingRelationshipsStyle & BeautyTravelWellnessWork/LifeFinds
11 Novel Gifts For Book Lovers That Aren't Books

Perfect shelf-care gifts for people who love to read 📚
By Sarah Kollmorgen
12/07/2018 02:50pm ET
Vladimir Vladimirov via Getty Images

Print and digital mediums are often cast as frenemies, two related worlds competing for the same attention spans. True literature lovers, however, have learned from countless plotlines that things are rarely so black and white. After all, there’s no wrong way to enjoy a good story, whether it’s scrolling on a tablet, listening to an audiobook or flipping through an old-fashioned hardback.

For the person who prefers books over boys, prose before bros and cafes over bars, we’ve got a list of gifts that are sure to give them some shelf care this holiday season. That’s why we’ve put together a list of gift ideas that aren’t books to tickle the spine of any book lover on your holiday list. Check out our list for novel gifts that are sure to satisfy those people in your life who love the smell of an old book.

Here, we’ve found 11 gifts for book lovers that aren’t books at all. Take a look below, and don’t forget to sign up for HuffPost’s holiday gift guide newsletter for more ideas!

1
A cozy, high-quality throw they’ll use for years to come.
Parachute Home
This fluffy alpaca throw is perfect for curling up with a good book next to the fire. The fact that it’s made from small-scale, family-owned farms in Peru doesn’t hurt, either. But, if you’re looking for something a bit more wallet friendly, these electric throw blankets from Target are the best bang for your buck.
2
These sprout bookmarks, for the reader with a green thumb.
Barnes and Noble
These sprout bookmarks stay rooted in place until you return to finish the story. Not only are they under $10, but they’re the perfect stuffer for a last-minute stocking.
3
A multipurpose mug that also holds their tea bag.
Urban Outfitters
This cute elephant mug has a spot that holds a used tea bag, so you don’t have to interrupt your reading with another trip to the kitchen. It can even be used as a unique succulent planter, for the reader who’s not into coffee or tea.
4
Some beautiful bookends that’ll remind them of the enchanted forest.
Uncommon Goods
Give the book lover in your life a way to frame their favorite books with these eye-catching forest bookends. They’re almost as magical as the enchanted forest.
5
An Amazon Echo, to listen to their favorite stories on their own time.
Amazon
The Amazon Echo is the perfect addition to your book lover’s reading space. For people who love to read, but rarely have time to sit down and focus on a page, the Amazon Echo is essential for audiobook lovers. They can listen to their favorite stories and podcasts while they cook, get ready in the morning, bathe the kids or even while they’re winding down for bed. The Echo has an excellent speaker, is compatible with their Amazon Audible library and fits in almost any room in the home. Now there’s no excuse not to finish that 500-pager!
6
A unique book delivery every month.
Cratejoy / Apostrophe Box
From mystery or young adult, to romance or nonfiction, there’s a book subscription box for every genre! The subscription box experts at Cratejoy have a huge selection of book boxes, just choose the best one for the book lover on your holiday list.
7
A white whale for their reading nook.
Uncommon Goods
This watercolor painting is the perfect ode to “Moby Dick” for the classics lover. Bonus points for inspiring their next Instagram caption.
8
A wreath made from old book pages.
Etsy / roseflower48
This handmade wreath is made entirely of paper roses from vintage books. Though it’s festive for the holidays, it’s charming enough to be displayed in a cozy reading nook all year long.
9
A personal library kit, for the person who’s always loaning out their books.
Knock Knock
For the person who lends out their book like they’re a small-scale library, give them a way to keep track of who’s borrowing which books. Make it official with this personal library kit, complete with self-adhesive pockets and checkout cards, date stamp with ink pad, and a pencil.
10
The ultimate bathtub tray caddy.
Etsy / SliverWoodworking
This bathtub tray caddy comes complete with slots for a wine glass, book or tablet and candle holders so they can upgrade their weekly soak in the tub.
11
A candle that smells like their favorite reading place.
Etsy / Frostbeard
Coffee, chocolate and books. If that sounds like the greatest threesome of all time, you’d be right. This candle is the perfect partner for the reader who loves to settle in at their corner cafe on the weekends with a good page-turner.
