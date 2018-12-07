11 Novel Gifts For Book Lovers That Aren't Books

Print and digital mediums are often cast as frenemies, two related worlds competing for the same attention spans. True literature lovers, however, have learned from countless plotlines that things are rarely so black and white. After all, there’s no wrong way to enjoy a good story, whether it’s scrolling on a tablet, listening to an audiobook or flipping through an old-fashioned hardback.
For the person who prefers books over boys, prose before bros and cafes over bars, we’ve got a list of gifts that are sure to give them some shelf care this holiday season. That’s why we’ve put together a list of gift ideas that aren’t books to tickle the spine of any book lover on your holiday list. Check out our list for novel gifts that are sure to satisfy those people in your life who love the smell of an old book.
Here, we’ve found 11 gifts for book lovers that aren’t books at all. Take a look below, and don’t forget to sign up for HuffPost’s holiday gift guide newsletter for more ideas!
FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.