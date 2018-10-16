11 Of The Best Ankle Boots On Amazon, According To Reviewers

These boots were made for walking, at least that’s what Amazon reviewers are saying.
On our never-ending search for ankle boots you can wear with anything, we decided to take a spin through Amazon’s top-rated ankle boots to see which ones were getting the most love from Amazon shoppers.
Unsurprisingly, many of the highest-rated styles on Amazon are from brands that put comfort above all else, like Clarks and Rockport. Still other brands like Soda get high marks from reviewers for their value for style.
For those still skeptical about buying clothes and shoes on Amazon, the company’s highly anticipated Prime Wardrobe rolled out earlier this year, making it easier than ever to find the perfect fit, especially if you’re between sizes.
By filling a Wardrobe Box with at least three items of clothing, shoes or accessories, Prime members can take up you seven days to decide what’s a keeper, and what’s worth returning — and you’re only charged for what you keep.
If you’re in the market for some new fall ankle boots for 2018, take a look at 11 of Amazon’s best ankle boots below. We’ve also included promising reviews for each pair, so you can find the right fit for your feet.
Here, 11 of Amazon’s highest-rated ankle boots, according to reviews:
Jeffrey Campbell Cromwell Suede Booties
Amazon reviews
: 52Amazon rating
: 5 starsSizes
: 5 to 11Promising review
: "I had been stalking this shoe for a while and finally took the plunge and splurged on it. Wore it around Europe and it was very comfortable (not comfortable like a pair of sneakers but very good for boots). It looks great with a pair of leggings and a longer shirt or sweater. Very stylish and I know it will last me another 10 years."
Get the Jeffrey Campbell Cromwell Suede Booties on Amazon.
Sorel Emelie Waterproof Chelsea Boot
Amazon reviews
: 92 Amazon rating
: 4.3 stars Sizes
: 5 to 12 Promising review
: "These shoes
are amazing! I bought them for a trip to Paris because it was going to be rainy when I was there and they did not disappoint. They were warm and waterproof, but most importantly, they were comfortable! I walked 24 miles in these shoes over three days with absolutely no issues. Now that I'm back from my trip, I wear them almost daily as causal boots with jeans."Get the Sorel Emelie Waterproof Chelsea Boot on Amazon
.
Soda Western Ankle Boot With Low Block Heel
Amazon reviews
: 616Amazon rating
: 4.2 starsSizes
: 5 to 11Promising review
: "These boots were such a steal for the price! I bought them right before my trip and they fit perfectly. Walked around in them all over Paris and they were really comfortable. I was pleasantly surprised by how well made they are considering how affordable they were."
Get the Soda Western Ankle Boot With Low Block Heel on Amazon
.
Clarks Maypearl Nala Ankle Bootie
Dr. Martens Telkes Fashion Boot
Amazon reviews
: 14Amazon rating
: 5 starsSizes
: 5 to 12Promising review
: "I have many pairs of Doc Martens since they are well made and have lasted several years. What I really like about these boots
is the color, for one thing, and that they need little, if any, breaking in. Also they are not so heavy like I'm wearing heavy and clunky ten pound shoes around."Get the Dr. Martens Telkes Fashion Boot on Amazon
.
TOMS Desert Wedge
Amazon reviews
: 806Amazon rating
: 4.7 starsSizes
: 5 to 12Promising review
: "This is my second time purchasing these boots. I love them! They are comfortable but not too casual, and can be dressed up or down. I can walk all day in them, and the width is great (my feet are slightly wide). If you're wanting to wear thick socks, you'll probably want to size up a half-size. The taupe color does show dirt/grease/water damage after time, but I had my first pair for two years and only gave them up because they were starting to look dingy, so I think I got good use and value out of them.
"Get the TOMS Desert Wedge on Amazon
.
Lucky Brand Basel Ankle Bootie
Amazon reviews
: 1,580Amazon rating
: 4.02 starsSizes
: 5 to 13Promising review
: "Love these boots
. I ordered my usual size, and they fit just right. I live in the Pacific NW so I applied Sno-Seal
to mine to prevent the type of water damage I saw in a photo posted by another reviewer. Sno-Seal always darkens the leather, but I actually prefer the slightly darker color."Get the Lucky Brand Basel Ankle Bootie on Amazon
.
Koolaburra by UGG Short Boots
Amazon reviews
: 231Amazon rating
: 4.1 starsSizes
: 5 to 12Promising review
: "These boots
are perfect for Texas weather! We have sudden cold snaps in the Winter, in the middle of mildly cool stretches. The lining is great for milder days, and works well with socks when it gets cold."Get the Koolaburra by UGG Short Boots on Amazon
.
Carlos by Carlos Santana Bri Ankle Bootie
Clarks Emslie Monet Ankle Bootie
Rockport Cobb Hill Aria Boot
Amazon reviews
: 228Amazon rating
: 4.6 starsSizes
: 5 to 11Promising review
: "Oh my goodness these booties are so comfortable they literally feel like sneakers. The heel is soft so if you like those clack clack heels then this isn't for you. I got the black suede 8.5W and they fit comfortably, the tip of the toe has a slight shine to it kind of like it touched water but I like that style."
Get the Rockport Cobb Hill Aria Boot on Amazon
.
