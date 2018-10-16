11 Of The Best Ankle Boots On Amazon, According To Reviewers

These boots were made for walking, at least that’s what Amazon reviewers are saying.

On our never-ending search for ankle boots you can wear with anything, we decided to take a spin through Amazon’s top-rated ankle boots to see which ones were getting the most love from Amazon shoppers.

Unsurprisingly, many of the highest-rated styles on Amazon are from brands that put comfort above all else, like Clarks and Rockport. Still other brands like Soda get high marks from reviewers for their value for style.

For those still skeptical about buying clothes and shoes on Amazon, the company’s highly anticipated Prime Wardrobe rolled out earlier this year, making it easier than ever to find the perfect fit, especially if you’re between sizes.

By filling a Wardrobe Box with at least three items of clothing, shoes or accessories, Prime members can take up you seven days to decide what’s a keeper, and what’s worth returning — and you’re only charged for what you keep.

If you’re in the market for some new fall ankle boots for 2018, take a look at 11 of Amazon’s best ankle boots below. We’ve also included promising reviews for each pair, so you can find the right fit for your feet.

Here, 11 of Amazon’s highest-rated ankle boots, according to reviews: