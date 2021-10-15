11 Striking Photos You Missed This Week

With the ever-changing news cycle, it’s easy to miss captivating images that fly under the radar. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered.
We’re highlighting exceptional photos from around the world this past week.
Check them out:
Above: Shiite fighters from the Hezbollah and Amal movements take aim with a Kalashnikov assault rifle and a rocket-propelled grenade launcher amid clashes in the area of Tayouneh, in the southern suburb of the capital Beirut, on Oct. 14. Gunfire killed several people and wounded dozens at a Beirut rally to demand the dismissal of the Beirut blast lead investigator.
