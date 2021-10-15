11 Striking Photos You Missed This Week

We’re highlighting exceptional photos from around the world this past week.

Check them out:

Above: Shiite fighters from the Hezbollah and Amal movements take aim with a Kalashnikov assault rifle and a rocket-propelled grenade launcher amid clashes in the area of Tayouneh, in the southern suburb of the capital Beirut, on Oct. 14. Gunfire killed several people and wounded dozens at a Beirut rally to demand the dismissal of the Beirut blast lead investigator.