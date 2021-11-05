11 Striking Photos You Missed This Week

We’re highlighting exceptional photos from around the world this past week.

Check them out:

Above: Ash from a volcano that continues to erupt covers a house on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain, on Nov. 1. The ash is spewed high into the sky, but the heaviest, thickest particles eventually give way to gravity. They accumulate into banks that slowly cover doors, pour into windows, make rooftops sag.