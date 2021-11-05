Emilio Morenatti via AP
11 Striking Photos You Missed This Week

A volcano eruption in Spain, flooding in Indonesia and a horse race in Ireland are featured in some of this week's most memorable images.

With the ever-changing news cycle, it’s easy to miss captivating images that fly under the radar. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered.

We’re highlighting exceptional photos from around the world this past week.

Check them out:

Above: Ash from a volcano that continues to erupt covers a house on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain, on Nov. 1. The ash is spewed high into the sky, but the heaviest, thickest particles eventually give way to gravity. They accumulate into banks that slowly cover doors, pour into windows, make rooftops sag.

Migrants in a caravan to the U.S. rest on their way to request asylum and refugee status, in the municipality of La Galeana, Mapastepec, Chiapas State, on Nov. 1. Around 1,000 migrants seeking refugee status are marching toward the Mexican capital.
ISAAC GUZMAN/AFP via Getty Images
Volunteers help farmers harvest rice in Huzhuang, in China's eastern Jiangsu province, on Nov. 1.
STR/AFP via Getty Images
A new outdoor remembrance display, including 25 newly commissioned near-life-sized silhouettes of Indian soldiers from World War I, alongside 100 British "Tommy" soldiers, at Hampton Court Palace, in southwest London, on Nov. 3. The display represents almost 1,800 Indian soldiers who sailed to Britain in 1919 to take part in the World War I peace parade in London.
Matt Dunham via AP
Shopkeepers roast peanuts inside their shop in Lahore, Pakistan, on Oct. 31.
ARIF ALI/AFP via Getty Images
A family evacuates from their flooded home following heavy rain in Bandung, Indonesia, on Nov. 3.
TIMUR MATAHARI/AFP via Getty Images
Riders compete during the annual one-day Laytown races held on the beach, which returned after being canceled for the previous two years due to the coronavirus, in Laytown, Ireland, on Nov. 1.
CLODAGH KILCOYNE via REUTERS
Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro of Canada skate during the exhibition gala at Skate Canada International in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Oct. 31.
GEOFF ROBINS/AFP via Getty Images
Serbia's Novak Djokovic arrives to play against Hungary's Marton Fucsovics during their men's singles tennis match on the second day of the ATP Paris Masters in Paris, on Nov. 2.
CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT/AFP via Getty Images
People run away from tear gas shot by riot police as authorities try to implement an eviction order to evacuate families living in alleged illegal constructions, in Medellin, Colombia, on Nov. 3. The Moravia neighborhood is known for having been built on a garbage dump and for being from where late drug lord Pablo Escobar set up his first political campaign.
JOAQUIN SARMIENTO/AFP via Getty Images
The Statue of Liberty is seen during sunset in New York City, on Nov. 3.
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
