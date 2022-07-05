11-Year-Old Indiana Boy Dies After Fireworks Incident, State Officials Say

An 11-year-old boy from Posey County, Indiana died in an incident involving fireworks the night before the Fourth of July, authorities said.

Mt. Vernon Police responded to a call that a child “was seriously injured” by fireworks at about 9:42 p.m. on Sunday, according to a press release shared by the Indiana State Police on Monday.

Camrynn Ray McMichael died while being transported to an Evansville hospital.

No further details were released about the incident, but McMichael’s mother, Kyrra McMichael, told Fox 59 News that the situation was a “tragic freak accident” and fireworks are “no joke.”

She shared with the Courier & Press that her son was an honor roll student who loved playing sports and making people laugh.

“He’s every parent’s dream of a boy,” she said. “And because boys are boys, they play with fireworks (and) he is gone. In the blink of an eye. Literally.”

An autopsy at the Posey County Coroner is scheduled for tomorrow.

The incident is being investigated by the Indiana State Police, Mt. Vernon Police Department and the Posey County Coroner.

