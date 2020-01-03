12 Amazing Photos You Already Missed This Year

We’re just three days into 2020 and the news cycle isn’t stopping, but we’ve got you covered.

Here are all the exceptional images you missed from Jan. 1 to 3, 2020.

Above: Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour Bridge and the Sydney Opera House at midnight on New Year’s Eve. Credit: James Gourley/Getty Images

Eduardo Munoz Alvarez via Getty Images

Polar Bear swimmers make their annual icy plunge on New Year’s Day at Coney Island in the New York City borough of Brooklyn.

Lintao Zhang via Getty Images

Aerial photo of Harbin Ice And Snow World on Jan. 3, 2020 in Harbin, China. The Ice and Snow World Park will host the 36th Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival from Jan. 5 until the end of February.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Boats are pulled ashore as smoke and wildfires rage behind Lake Conjola, Australia, on Jan. 2, 2020. Thousands of tourists fled Australia’s wildfire-ravaged eastern coast Thursday ahead of worsening conditions as the military started to evacuate people trapped on the shore further south.

Jeff J Mitchell via Getty Images

Orkadian youths take part in the Boys New Year’s ba’ game played with a handcrafted leather ball on Jan. 1, 2020 in Kirkwall, Scotland. The ba’ game is a mass street football match between two teams, the Uppies and the Doonies. The game has been played in Kirkwall’s streets for hundreds of years, with the teams made up of men from the south end of the town and the north end.

picture alliance via Getty Images

Members of the Feldafing gun club fire their Boeller pistols and cannons in Munich, Germany, on Jan. 1, 2020.

PRAKASH MATHEMA via Getty Images

A mahout decorates his elephant before an elephant beauty pageant in Sauraha Chitwan, southwest of Kathmandu, Nepal, on Jan. 2, 2020.

Ed Wray via Getty Images

A man navigates through his flooded neighborhood on Jan. 2, 2020, in Jakarta, Indonesia.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

The first sunrise of 2020 over the Duluth Harbor North and South Breakwater lighthouses in Duluth, Minnesota.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

A Chinese woman holding incense offers prayers on the first day of the New Year at Yonghegong Lama Temple in Beijing.

picture alliance via Getty Images

Three white baby lions play in front of their mother, Kiara, and father, Madiba, at the zoo in Magdeburg, Germany, on Jan. 3, 2020. Kiara gave birth to the three healthy young animals in November.

picture alliance via Getty Images

A tree covered with frost stands casts a long shadow in this aerial photo of Kirchroth, Germany, on Jan. 2, 2020.