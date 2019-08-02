12 Amazing Photos You Missed This Week

With the ever-changing news cycle, it’s easy to miss great images that fly under the radar. We’ve got you covered.
We’re highlighting exceptional photos from around the world for the week of July 27 to Aug. 2. Check them out below.
ABOVE: This aerial photo shows a zodiac from a fishing boat passing an iceberg in Bonavista Bay on June 29 in Newfoundland, Canada.
A Catholic faithful smeared in burnt oil takes part in the opening of the 10-day celebration of the Santo Domingo de Guzman festival in Managua, Nicaragua, on Aug. 1.
Demonstrators gather and illuminate smartphone flashlights during a rally organized by civil servants at Chater Garden in the Central District of Hong Kong on Aug. 2.
Flavia Saraiva of Brazil competes on beam to win the bronze medal in the women’s individual all-around artistic gymnastics at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, on July 29.
Mount Etna, Europe’s highest and most active volcano, erupts and lights up the sky in Sicily, Italy, on July 27.
Palestinian men perform fire breathing on the beach as entertainment for children during the summer vacation in Gaza City on Aug. 1.
Lebanese beachgoers watch as small turtles crawl on the sandy beach of al-Mansouri near Lebanon’s southern city of Tyre on July 31.
Hundreds of hot air balloons take part in the Great Line at the Mondial Air Ballons festival, in an attempt to break the 2017 record of 456 balloons aligning in an hour during the biggest meeting in the world, in Chambley, France, on July 29.
A worker repairs a ship at a dockyard on the banks of the Yangon River, located on the outskirts of Yangon, Myanmar, on July 30.
A picture taken with a drone on July 31 shows the new man-made “Love lake” at al-Qudra desert in the Gulf emirate of Dubai.
Beren D’Amico, Louis Gift and Charlie Wheeler perform acrobatics from their festival show on Calton Hill on July 30 in Edinburgh, Scotland.
Mitree Chitinunda gets a haircut depicting the face of Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn, to mark the king’s 67th birthday, at a barbershop in Bangkok on July 28.