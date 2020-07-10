12 Amazing Photos You Missed This Week

With the ever-changing news cycle, it’s easy to miss great images that fly under the radar. We’ve got you covered.
We’re highlighting exceptional photos from around the world for the week of July 4 to 10. Check them out below.
Above: Two lightning bolts frame New York City’s One World Trade Center as they strike the Hudson River during a thunderstorm, with the skyline of lower Manhattan as seen from Jersey City, New Jersey.
An aerial drone captures a temporary drive-in movie theater at the Rose Bowl, known for its spectacular Fourth of July fireworks, which were canceled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, on Saturday in Pasadena, California.
Demonstrators take a knee and raise a fist as they march in honor of Philando Castile on Monday in St. Anthony, Minnesota.
A clear night in the New South Wales ski region allowed visitors to view the Milky Way on Friday in Charlotte Pass, Australia.
Riders wear face masks on the Oblivion roller coaster Saturday at Alton Towers Resort in Alton, England.
Professional mountaineers install posters featuring portraits of health workers on the facade of the Opera Bastille on Wednesday in Paris.
Costumed performers in New York City’s Times Square take a break Tuesday as the city moves into phase three of lifting coronavirus restrictions.
Jasper, an eight-month-old koala joey, gets weighed at Wild Life Sydney Zoo Wednesday in Sydney.
An aerial view Wednesday of Queen Square in Bristol, England, where hearts have been sprayed onto the grass as markers to encourage social distancing.
Damage caused by floods following torrential rain in Kumamura, Japan, on Wednesday.
Military aircraft fly over the Arc de Triomphe during a rehearsal Friday for Bastille Day celebrations in Paris
Drones fly over the Han River in Seoul on Saturday with messages of support for South Korea and about measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic.