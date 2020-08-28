12 Amazing Photos You Missed This Week

We’re highlighting exceptional photos from around the world for the week of Aug. 22-28. Check them out below.

Above: The 4-year-old daughter of Marqueese Alston, who was shot and killed by Washington’s Metropolitan Police on June 12, 2018, holds a photograph of her father as demonstrators gather at the Lincoln Memorial for the “Get Your Knee Off Our Necks” March on Washington in support of racial justice in Washington on Aug. 28, 2020.