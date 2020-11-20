12 Amazing Photos You Missed This Week

Amid the ever-changing news cycle, it’s easy to miss great images that fly under the radar. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered.
Above: Carolyn Spray holds one of her many poinsettia plants ready to be dispatched for the Christmas season at the Pentland Plants garden center on Nov. 14, 2020, in Loanhead, Scotland. Credit: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
Sofia Polcanova of Austria competes against Wang Yidi of China in women’s singles at the 2020 ITTF Finals at Zhengzhou Olympic Sports Center on Nov. 19, 2020, in Zhengzhou, China.
People watch the launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket topped with a Crew Dragon capsule, carrying four astronauts on the first operational NASA commercial crew mission at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Nov. 15, 2020.
Issa Kassissieh, wearing a Santa Claus costume, sits next to a Christmas tree on a salt formation in the Dead Sea in an event organized by Israel’s tourism ministry near Ein Bokeq, Israel, on Nov. 15, 2020.
Gymnasts from the Pyongyang Circus Theater perform during Mother’s Day on Nov. 16, 2020, in Pyongyang, North Korea.
Demonstrators are silhouetted against a Peruvian flag before a march to demand social change and a new constitution from the government of new interim president Francisco Sagasti, in Lima, Peru, on Nov. 18, 2020.
Firefighters spray water on a burning home as the Mountain View Fire tears through the Walker community in Mono County, California, on Nov. 18, 2020.
Pro-democracy protesters take cover with inflatable ducks as police fire a water cannon during an anti-government rally near Parliament in Bangkok on Nov. 17, 2020.
President-elect Joe Biden rides a bike at Cape Henlopen State Park on Nov. 14, 2020, in Lewes, Delaware.
Residents wade through muddy floodwater after Typhoon Vamco hit on Nov. 14, 2020, in Rodriguez, Rizal province, the Philippines.
A man walks in front of the Caban Coch Dam in the Elan Valley, Wales, Britain, on Nov. 16, 2020.
An overhead view of a temporary hospital in Moscow’s Krylatskoye Ice Palace, an indoor speed skating arena where patients suffering from the coronavirus are being treated on Nov. 13, 2020.