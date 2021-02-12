12 Amazing Photos You Missed This Week

Amid the ever-changing news cycle, it’s easy to miss great images that fly under the radar. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered.
We’re highlighting exceptional photos from around the world for the week that just ended. Check them out below.
Above: A lone tree stands in a snow-covered field on Feb. 8, 2021, near Canterbury, United Kingdom.
A boy rides on a slide at a mall in Beijing on Feb. 10, 2021.
Protesters dressed in bridal costumes take part in a march against the military coup on Feb. 10, 2021, in Yangon, Myanmar. The military junta declared martial law in the country’s largest cities, as massive protests continued to draw people into the streets a week after the coup.
A dog jumps on the Charles Bridge after a snowfall in Prague on Feb. 9, 2021.
Cut-out photographs of fans fill some of the seats to maintain social distancing at Raymond James Stadium during Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Florida, on Feb. 7, 2021.
The Kraken house float on Memphis St. in Lakeview, Louisiana, is one of thousands in the New Orleans area decorated in celebration of Mardi Gras on Feb. 7, 2021.
A traditional Chinese opera actress wearing a face shield performs during Lunar New Year celebrations in Bangkok on Feb. 12, 2021.
Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina is seen during a first-round match against Czech Republic’s Marie Bouzkova at the Australian Open in Melbourne on Feb. 9, 2021.
Camels stand near laundry on a clothesline at the Royal Circus home base in Senas, France, on Feb. 9, 2021, as circus shows remained shut down due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The moon sets in the pre-dawn sky above One World Trade Center in New York City on Feb. 8, 2021, as seen from Jersey City, New Jersey.
A couple wearing traditional carnival costumes poses for a portrait in an almost empty St. Mark’s Square on Feb. 6, 2021, in Venice, Italy.
Freshly fallen snow sits on the back of Icelandic horses as they eat a bale of hay at a stud farm in Wehrheim near Frankfurt, Germany, on Feb. 8, 2021.