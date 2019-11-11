HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
People who love to cook often have endless boards full of Pinterest recipes. While the platform is a great way to find new Instant Pot recipes and can teach you how to nail spaghetti carbonara once and for all, there’s just something refreshing about stepping away from the internet and opening a beautiful, physical cookbook.
Whether you’re looking for new cookbooks for yourself or are shopping for someone who loves to experiment in the kitchen, we’ve rounded up 12 cookbooks for your gift-giving needs this year. Pair any of these with a nice bottle of olive oil, an eye-catching but perfectly functional apron, or even the Swedish dishcloth everyone is talking about for a truly memorable gift.
Better still, we’ve broken down your cookbook recos by lifestyle and personality, so there’s something for every kind of chef, including junior and amateur.
Take a look: