HuffPost Finds

12 Denim Trench Coats And Dusters That'll Tie Together Any Outfit

Cue the denim duster, the chambray coat and the long jean jacket.

Figuring out what to wear is hard enough, but unpredictable spring weather makes it even worse. That’s why it’s important to have a lightweight coat that won’t weigh you down when the sun is bright, but will keep you warm when the wind kicks up.

Fans of the long leather coat, might like it for its versatility, but it’s not the coat for you if you like adding color to your wardrobe. Cue the denim duster, the chambray coat and the long jean jacket. These soft denim coats can stand up against a cool breeze, but are still breathable, lightweight and trendy as hell.

Style one with a dress for an effortless look or with white jeans for a less matchy denim-on-denim vibe. To help on your hunt, we’ve rounded up 12 of our favorite denim dusters and chambray coats that you can shop below. And if you want more of our editor-sourced products and reviews, sign up for HuffPost’s sales and deals newsletter.

Take a look:

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

1
Dear John Denim Button Front Duster
Nordstrom
Originally $108, get it on sale for $54 from Nordstrom.
2
ASOS WHITE denim maxi over coat
ASOS
Originally $127, get it on sale for $102 on ASOS.
3
NA-KD Fitted Long Denim Jacket Blue
NA-KD
Originally $84, get it on sale for $42 from NA-KD
4
Levi’s Denim Button-Front Duster Jacket
ASOS
Originally $168, get it on sale for $100 on ASOS
5
Innifer Women's Long Sleeve Long Jean Jacket
Amazon
Find it for $32 on Amazon
6
Lauren Ralph Lauren Denim Trench Coat
Bloomingdale's
Originally $275, get it on sale for $124 at Bloomingdale's
7
Eileen Fisher Belted Denim Jacket
Bloomingdale's
Originally $298, get it on sale for $179 at Bloomingdale's
8
Western Trench Coat
Levi's
Find it for $298 at Levi's
9
Denim collarless trench coat
J.Crew
Originally $148, get it on sale for $100 at J.Crew
10
YESNO Fashion Long Loose Maxi Distressed Denim Trench
Amazon
Find it for $43 on Amazon
11
Dorian Denim Trench Coat
Free People
Originally $595, get it on sale for $400 at Free People
12
M.i.h Jeans Audie Denim Trench Coat
Shopbop
Find it for $385 at Shopbop
Flatform Sandals For Spring 2019 [slideshow]
shoppablefinds stylefinds seofinds trendstrench coatfinds outerwearJean jacketChambray