12 Denim Trench Coats And Dusters That'll Tie Together Any Outfit

Figuring out what to wear is hard enough, but unpredictable spring weather makes it even worse. That’s why it’s important to have a lightweight coat that won’t weigh you down when the sun is bright, but will keep you warm when the wind kicks up.

Fans of the long leather coat, might like it for its versatility, but it’s not the coat for you if you like adding color to your wardrobe. Cue the denim duster, the chambray coat and the long jean jacket. These soft denim coats can stand up against a cool breeze, but are still breathable, lightweight and trendy as hell.

Style one with a dress for an effortless look or with white jeans for a less matchy denim-on-denim vibe. To help on your hunt, we’ve rounded up 12 of our favorite denim dusters and chambray coats that you can shop below. And if you want more of our editor-sourced products and reviews, sign up for HuffPost’s sales and deals newsletter.

