Cheering someone up is no small task. Whether they’re dealing with the death of a friend or family member, just went through a breakup or divorce, are working through a nasty bout of anxiety or depression, or are just really, really exhausted by the world today, when a loved one is going through a tough time, it’s hard to know what to do or say to make things better for them.

While finding the perfect gift for a friend going through a tough time isn’t going to pull them completely out of the depths of their despair, knowing that you care enough to surprise them with something thoughtful, comforting or just downright silly will remind them that they’re not alone.

If you need some ideas for gifts to cheer someone up, we’ve found 12 thoughtful ones for people who are really going through some sh*t.