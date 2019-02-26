Gingham for spring isn’t groundbreaking, but we’re calling it as one of the spring fashion trends for 2019 that you’re about to see everywhere.

From cropped and high-rise gingham pants, to gingham trousers with a bit of flare, there’s a style out there for every aesthetic. We’re loving this dusty rose pair for plus from PrettyLittleThing as well as this effortlessly cool set from & Other Stories.

For the gingham skeptic, these go-everywhere, do-anything trousers pair nicely with pretty much all of the spring 2019 shoe trends we’re eyeing, from flatforms and sneakers to tie-up sandals and woven flats.

Below, we’ve rounded up 12 stylish pairs of gingham trousers for women that you’ll want to wear all spring long. Take a look below: