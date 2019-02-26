Style & Beauty

12 Gingham Pants For Women Perfect For Spring 2019

This trouser trend was made for spring.

Gingham for spring isn’t groundbreaking, but we’re calling it as one of the spring fashion trends for 2019 that you’re about to see everywhere.

From cropped and high-rise gingham pants, to gingham trousers with a bit of flare, there’s a style out there for every aesthetic. We’re loving this dusty rose pair for plus from PrettyLittleThing as well as this effortlessly cool set from & Other Stories.

For the gingham skeptic, these go-everywhere, do-anything trousers pair nicely with pretty much all of the spring 2019 shoe trends we’re eyeing, from flatforms and sneakers to tie-up sandals and woven flats.

Below, we’ve rounded up 12 stylish pairs of gingham trousers for women that you’ll want to wear all spring long. Take a look below:

1
Gingham Check Pattern Trousers
Mango
Available in sizes 2 to 8. Get them at Mango.
2
Long Tall Sally Gingham Crop Pant
Long Tall Sally
Available in tall sizes 4 to 20. Get them at Long Tall Sally.
3
Rose Gingham Straight Leg Pants
PrettyLittleThing
Available in sizes 12 to 22. Get them at PrettyLittleThing.
4
Urban Renewal Remnants Plaid Trouser Pant
Urban Outfitters
Available in sizes XS to L. Get them at Urban Outfitters.
5
A New Day Straight Leg Slim Ankle Pants
Target
Available in sizes 2 to 18. Get them at Target.
6
HIgh Waist Gingham Pants
And Other Stories
Available in sizes 0 to 12. Get them at & Other Stories.
7
Forever21 Plus Size Gingham Wide-Leg Pants
Forever21
Available in sizes 0X to 3X. Get them at Forever21.
8
English Factory Gingham Check Belted Trousers
Nordstrom
Available in sizes XS to L. Get them at Nordstrom.
9
A New Day Gingham High-Rise Skinny Ankle Pant
Target
Available in sizes 2 to 18. Get them at Target.
10
Tinsel Gingham Skinny Pants
Nordstrom
Available in sizes 14 to 24. Get them at Nordstrom.
11
UO Susie High-Rise Zip-Front pant
Urban Outfitters
Available in sizes 0 to 16. Get them at Urban Outfitters.
12
Nude Gingham Skinny Pants
PrettyLittleThing
Available in sizes 0 to 12. Get them at PrettyLittleThing.
