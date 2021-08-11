12 Water Toys And Pools For Cooling Down The Kids When It Gets Hot

It’s a hot summer day and the last thing you want to do is rewatch Frozen indoors for the millionth time. Instead of a movie day, you and the fam can take the fun outdoors with water toys. From gator floats to water blasters, here are some pool essentials that’ll keep them entertained for hours on end.
1
A gator pool float
2
A splash pond water table
3
A "Max Liquidator" water blaster
4
A "Louie Lobster" pool toy
5
An outdoor water sprinkler
6
A multi-functional wading pool
7
A splashy T-ball set
8
A Zuru X-Shot fast-fill water blaster
9
A inflatable wave rider
10
A pack of water balloons
11
A mini waterpark table
12
And a whale-shaped beach tent