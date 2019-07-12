13 Amazing Photos You Missed This Week

With the ever-changing news cycle, it’s easy to miss great images that fly under the radar. We’ve got you covered.

We’re highlighting exceptional photos from around the world for the week of July 6 to 12. Check them out below.

ABOVE: A southern right whale (Eubalaena australis) is seen at Ribanceira Beach in Brazil on July 9.

JOSEP LAGO via Getty Images

Hot air balloons fly during the European Balloon Festival in Igualada, near Barcelona, on July 11. The festival is the largest of its kind in the country and one of the biggest in Europe.

Alexey Pavlishak/Reuters

People take a mud bath in the Chokrak Lake near the village of Kurortnoye on the Kerch peninsula of Crimea on July 7.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Terrian Jones reacts as she feels something moving in the water at her feet as she carries Drew and Chance Furlough to their mother on Belfast Street in New Orleans during flooding from a storm in the Gulf of Mexico that dumped lots of rain on July 10.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Olympic National Park Wildlife Branch Chief Patti Happe reaches toward a pair of mountain goats, including a billy (top) and a nanny, to settle them on the back of a truck after they were airlifted by helicopter on July 9 to Hurricane Ridge in the park near Port Angeles, Washington. For the second straight summer, mountain goats are flying in Olympic National Park. Officials this week began rounding up the sure-footed but nonnative mammals from remote, rugged parts of the park so they can be relocated into the Cascade Mountains, where they do belong.

GENT SHKULLAKU via Getty Images

This aerial view taken on July 6 shows parasols on a beach of the Adriatic Sea in Durres, as a heat wave sweeps through Europe.

Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Cast member Donald Glover poses for a photo with fans during the world premiere of “The Lion King” in Los Angeles on July 9.

Jon Nazca/Reuters

An assistant bullfighter watches a balloon during a bullfight at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain, on July 9.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Fans battle for a home run ball during batting practice on July 8 for the MLB All-Star baseball game in Cleveland.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

A visitor looks through a room full of fog called “Your blind passenger” as part of the exhibition “Olafur Eliasson: In Real Life” at the Tate Modern Gallery in London on July 9.

Ian Forsyth via Getty Images

A judge watches the form of a cow as it is led around the show arena during the first day of the 161st Great Yorkshire Show on July 9 in Harrogate, England.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

A woman rests at the memorial cemetery, prior to a funeral in Potocari, near Srebrenica, Bosnia, on July 11. The remains of 33 victims of the Srebrenica massacre will be buried 24 years after Serb troops overran the eastern Bosnian Muslim enclave of Srebrenica and executed some 8,000 Muslim men and boys, which international courts have labeled as an act of genocide.

Andrew Hasson via Getty Images

Chris Riley ― who retired as head gardener five years ago from Hall Place, Bexley, in London ― returns once a year as a volunteer to trim the gardens’ famous Queen’s Beasts, planted in 1953 to celebrate the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II. The work takes Riley, who will be 70 this year and is shown on July 9, nearly a week to complete.