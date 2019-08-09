13 Amazing Photos You Missed This Week

With the never-stopping news cycle, it’s easy to miss great images that fly under the radar. We’ve got you covered.

We’re highlighting exceptional photos from around the world for the week of Aug. 3 to 9. Check them out below.

ABOVE: Art installation “Rain Room” by Random International is seen in the Jackalope Pavilion on Aug. 8, 2019, in Melbourne, Australia. The installation is a 100-square-meter field of continuous rainfall, engaging all the senses. Millions of water droplets respond to your presence by ceasing to fall wherever movement is detected, allowing you to be fully immersed in the rain while simultaneously protected from it. (Photo: Daniel Pockett via Getty Images)

Mario Tama via Getty Images

A mariachi group performs near a makeshift memorial outside Walmart on Aug. 7, 2019, in El Paso, Texas, honoring the victims of a mass shooting there that left at least 22 people dead. Eight Mexican nationals were among those killed in the attack.

China News Service via Getty Images

People enjoy themselves at a swimming pool to beat the heat on Aug. 3, 2019, in Nanjing in China’s Jiangsu Province.

Adrian Kraus/AP Photo

Pallbearers dressed in Pittsburgh Steelers jerseys huddle together after loading the casket of Trevor Irby, 25, into a hearse following a memorial service in Romulus, New York, on Aug. 8, 2019. Irby and two others were killed on July 28 when Santino William Legan cut through a fence and opened fire with a Romanian-made AK-47-style rifle at California’s popular Gilroy Garlic Festival.

Finnbarr Webster via Getty Images

Hot air balloons take to the skies in a mass ascent at sunrise on the first day of the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta on Aug. 8, 2019, in Bristol, England.

Ezra Shaw via Getty Images

Oriana Vinas of Columbia competes in the clubs element of the individual all-around for rhythmic gymnastics on Day 8 of the Pan American Games at Villa El Salvador Sports Center on Aug. 3, 2019, in Lima, Peru.

Jon Nazca / Reuters

Migrants intercepted off the coast in the Mediterranean Sea wait to disembark from a rescue boat at the port of Malaga, Spain, on Aug. 7, 2019.

Ognen Teofilovski / Reuters

Pilots fly their paragliders during the 16th FAI Paragliding World Championship in Krusevo, North Macedonia, on Aug. 7, 2019.

Jeff J Mitchell via Getty Images

Three-year-old Freya Smith leads one of Erth’s giant dinosaur puppets across the road on Aug. 6, 2019, in Edinburgh, Scotland.

TIMOTHY A. CLARY via Getty Images

A man walks past a wall at the back of Broadway’s Hudson Theatre that displays artwork from French photographer and artist JR and his global Inside Out Project on Aug. 6, 2019. Actors Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Sturridge, starring in “Sea Wall/A Life” at the Hudson Theatre, helped put up the wall of faces.

KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI via Getty Images

Rubber ducks float down the Chicago River during the 14th Annual Ducky Derby on Aug. 8, 2018, in Chicago. The charity event helps to raise money for Special Olympics Illinois.

UMA SHANKAR MISHRA via Getty Images

Indian Army recruits shout and jump amid colorful smoke during a training demonstration at the Jak Rifles regimental center in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh state on Aug. 9, 2019.

KARIM SAHIB via Getty Images

People cross a pedestrian bridge in Dubai on Aug. 7, 2019, as they head to work at a vegetable market.