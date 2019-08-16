13 Amazing Photos You Missed This Week

With the never-stopping news cycle, it’s easy to miss great images that fly under the radar. We’ve got you covered.
We’re highlighting exceptional photos from around the world for the week of Aug. 10 to 16. Check them out below.
ABOVE: Palestinians sit and take pictures on the rocks by the Mediterranean in Gaza City on Aug. 13, 2019, as people celebrate the third day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha. (Credit: Mohammed Abed/AFP/Getty Images.)
Two white lion cubs lie in their basket at the association Caresse de Tigre in La Mailleraye-sur-Seine in northwestern France on Aug. 11, 2019. The cubs, named Nala and Simba, were born at the end of July.
A man with a 28-foot-long mustache poses in Bikaner, India, on Aug. 13, 2019, as the country prepared to celebrate its 73rd Independence Day, marking the end of British rule, on Aug. 15.
A man walks through a sunflower field on Aug. 11, 2019, in Hokuto, Yamanashi, Japan. The country’s annual summer holiday season, known as Obon (or Bon), started Aug. 13.
Antonio Basco, whose wife Margie Reckard was one of the victims of a mass shooting at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas, is comforted by a woman next to a white wooden cross bearing the name of his late wife at a memorial for the dead on Aug. 15, 2019.
A South Korean diver acting the role of an independence activist is reflected in a mirror during an underwater show at the COEX Aquarium in Seoul on Aug. 12, 2019.
Attendees take pictures of fireworks during the Haiti Diner en Blanc event in Cap Haitien, Haiti, on Aug. 10, 2019.
A boy covered with burnt oil poses during the closing of the 10-day Santo Domingo de Guzman festival in Managua, Nicaragua, on Aug. 10, 2019.
Swiss pianist and composer Alain Roche performs “Chantier” while suspended in the air with his grand piano by a moving crane at dawn on Aug. 16, 2019, during the 20th Jeux du Castrum, a multidisciplinary festival in Yverdon-les-Bains, Switzerland.
Tourists ride camels in the desert in Dunhuang in China’s northwestern Gansu province on Aug. 10, 2019.
Members of the Carriers of the Giants of the Province of Liege prepare giant puppets for a folk parade on Aug. 15, 2019, in Outremeuse, Liege, Belgium, during Assumption Day celebrations.
A full moon rises behind the statue of the mythological Pegasus in the city of Corinth, west of Athens, Greece, on Aug. 15, 2019.
A life-size replica of a Diplodocus dinosaur watches people coming out of the subway in Bochum, Germany, on Aug. 12, 2019. The creature is part of an exhibition featuring models of 33 dinosaurs placed all around the city center of Bochum, where a 316-million-year-old dinosaur track was found in a stone pit six years ago.