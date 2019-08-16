13 Amazing Photos You Missed This Week

With the never-stopping news cycle, it’s easy to miss great images that fly under the radar. We’ve got you covered.

We’re highlighting exceptional photos from around the world for the week of Aug. 10 to 16. Check them out below.

ABOVE: Palestinians sit and take pictures on the rocks by the Mediterranean in Gaza City on Aug. 13, 2019, as people celebrate the third day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha. (Credit: Mohammed Abed/AFP/Getty Images.)

LOU BENOIST via Getty Images

Two white lion cubs lie in their basket at the association Caresse de Tigre in La Mailleraye-sur-Seine in northwestern France on Aug. 11, 2019. The cubs, named Nala and Simba, were born at the end of July.

DINESH GUPTA via Getty Images

A man with a 28-foot-long mustache poses in Bikaner, India, on Aug. 13, 2019, as the country prepared to celebrate its 73rd Independence Day, marking the end of British rule, on Aug. 15.

Tomohiro Ohsumi via Getty Images

A man walks through a sunflower field on Aug. 11, 2019, in Hokuto, Yamanashi, Japan. The country’s annual summer holiday season, known as Obon (or Bon), started Aug. 13.

Jose Luis Gonzalez / Reuters

Antonio Basco, whose wife Margie Reckard was one of the victims of a mass shooting at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas, is comforted by a woman next to a white wooden cross bearing the name of his late wife at a memorial for the dead on Aug. 15, 2019.

JUNG YEON-JE via Getty Images

A South Korean diver acting the role of an independence activist is reflected in a mirror during an underwater show at the COEX Aquarium in Seoul on Aug. 12, 2019.

Andres Martinez Casares / Reuters

Attendees take pictures of fireworks during the Haiti Diner en Blanc event in Cap Haitien, Haiti, on Aug. 10, 2019.

INTI OCON via Getty Images

A boy covered with burnt oil poses during the closing of the 10-day Santo Domingo de Guzman festival in Managua, Nicaragua, on Aug. 10, 2019.

FABRICE COFFRINI via Getty Images

Swiss pianist and composer Alain Roche performs “Chantier” while suspended in the air with his grand piano by a moving crane at dawn on Aug. 16, 2019, during the 20th Jeux du Castrum, a multidisciplinary festival in Yverdon-les-Bains, Switzerland.

STR via Getty Images

Tourists ride camels in the desert in Dunhuang in China’s northwestern Gansu province on Aug. 10, 2019.

KENZO TRIBOUILLARD via Getty Images

Members of the Carriers of the Giants of the Province of Liege prepare giant puppets for a folk parade on Aug. 15, 2019, in Outremeuse, Liege, Belgium, during Assumption Day celebrations.

VALERIE GACHE via Getty Images

A full moon rises behind the statue of the mythological Pegasus in the city of Corinth, west of Athens, Greece, on Aug. 15, 2019.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

A life-size replica of a Diplodocus dinosaur watches people coming out of the subway in Bochum, Germany, on Aug. 12, 2019. The creature is part of an exhibition featuring models of 33 dinosaurs placed all around the city center of Bochum, where a 316-million-year-old dinosaur track was found in a stone pit six years ago.