13 Amazing Photos You Missed This Week

With the never-stopping news cycle, it’s easy to miss great images that fly under the radar. We’ve got you covered.

We’re highlighting exceptional photos from around the world for the week of Aug. 24 to 30. Check them out below.

ABOVE: A section of the Amazon rainforest is shown Sunday after being decimated by wildfires in the Candeias do Jamari region near Porto Velho, Brazil. According to Brazil’s National Institute of Space Research, the number of fires detected by satellite in the Amazon region this month is the highest since 2010. Credit: Victor Moriyama/Getty Images

PUNIT PARANJPE via Getty Images

Hindu devotees take a vow before forming a human pyramid in a bid to reach and break a dahi-handi (curd pot) suspended in the air during celebrations Saturday in Mumbai for the Janmashtami festival, which marks the birth of the Hindu god Lord Krishna.

Alberto Saiz/ASSOCIATED PRESS

A reveler lies in a puddle of squashed tomatoes Wednesday during the annual Tomatina, a tomato fight fiesta, in the village of Bunol near Valencia, Spain.

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI via Getty Images

A couple poses for a selfie with giant salvaged busts of former U.S. presidents in Williamsburg, Virginia, on Sunday.

Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Host Terry Crews jumps on the red carpet during “America’s Got Talent” quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Antonio Bronic / Reuters

A dog and its owner take part in the Underdog 2019 beach race Sunday in Crikvenica, Croatia.

VICTORIA RAZO/AFP via Getty Images

Family members cry over the coffin of Xochitl Nayeli Irineo Gomez, 24, one of the victims of the attack Wednesday at the Caballo Blanco bar in Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz, Mexico. At least 26 people were killed and 11 wounded Tuesday when gunmen trapped revelers inside the bar and started a fire.

Antonio Parrinello / Reuters

Lava flows from the Stromboli volcano Friday, a day after an eruption unleashed a plume of smoke on the Italian island of Stromboli, Italy.

Yara Nardi / Reuters

A worker Tuesday at the Palazzo del Cinema at the 76th Venice Film Festival in Italy.

Peter Dejong/ASSOCIATED PRESS

An honor guard is reflected in the window of Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte’s car after his arrival at the airport in Biarritz, France, for the first day of the G-7 summit on Saturday.

Vadim Ghirda/ASSOCIATED PRESS

Technicians work in front of pyrotechnics during an international air show in Bucharest, Romania, on Saturday.

Danish Siddiqui / Reuters

A Christian group marches toward Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s house Friday to support the anti-extradition bill for protesters in Hong Kong.

MICHAL CIZEK via Getty Images

Spectators in bathtubs listen to Czech opera singers Adam Plachetka and Eva Kyvalova performing parts of Mozart’s “Don Giovanni” on the rooftop of Lucerna Palace on Thursday in Prague.