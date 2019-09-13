13 Amazing Photos You Missed This Week

With the never-stopping news cycle, it’s easy to miss great images that fly under the radar. We’ve got you covered.

We’re highlighting exceptional photos from around the world for the week of Sept. 7 to 13. Check them out below. ABOVE: A kite in the shape of a whale is seen during the Festival of the Winds on Sept. 8 at Bondi Beach in Sydney. Festival of the Winds is Australia’s largest kite festival. Credit: Jenny Evans/Getty Images

Saul Martinez via Getty Images

Garrise Newbold (L) greets her nephew Peyton at Port of Palm Beach after arriving on the cruise ship Grand Celebration on Sept. 7 in West Palm Beach, Florida. The ship arrived with hundreds of evacuees impacted by Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas.

Afton Almaraz via Getty Images

The “Tribute in Light,” seen from the bronze parapet surrounding the north pool of the 9/11 Memorial in New York City, rises skyward on the 18th anniversary of the terrorist attacks.

Navesh Chitrakar / Reuters

Former Living Goddess Kumari Matina Shakya looks through the window of a Kumari House during the Indra Jatra festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, on Sept.13. The annual festival, named after Indra, the god of rain and heaven, is celebrated by worshipping, rejoicing, singing, dancing and feasting in Kathmandu Valley to mark the end of monsoon season. Indra, the living goddess Kumari and other deities are worshipped during the festival.

OLI SCARFF via Getty Images

Grower Richard Mann poses for a photograph with his pumpkin, weighing 643.09 pounds, which won first prize in the heaviest pumpkin category of the giant vegetable competition, on the first day of the Harrogate Autumn Flower Show held in Harrogate, England, on Sept. 13.

Siphiwe Sibeko / Reuters

Mourners attend the viewing of Robert Mugabe’s body as it lies in state at the Rufaro Stadium, in Mbare, Harare, Zimbabwe, on Sept. 12.

Michael Ciaglo via Getty Images

A dog goes down the slide at the Wally World pool during the Bow Wow Beach Doggie Day at Water World on Sept.7, 2019, in Federal Heights, Colorado.

NORBERTO DUARTE via Getty Images

Children struggle attempting to catch money thrown by Catholics from the church tower in gratitude for favors received from the Virgin Mary, as part of a traditional annual ceremony in Guarambare, southeast of Asuncion, Paraguay, on Sept. 7.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

A woman uses an interactive light model during the press preview in one of the exhibition halls of the new Bauhaus Museum in Dessau, Germany on Sept. 7.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

World War II veteran Lawrence Brooks sports a lipstick kiss on his cheek, planted by a member of the singing group Victory Belles, as he celebrates his 110th birthday at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans on Sept. 12. Brooks was born Sept. 12, 1909, and served in the predominantly African American 91st Engineer Battalion, which was stationed in New Guinea and then the Philippines during World War II. He was a servant to three white officers in his battalion.

Laszlo Balogh via Getty Images

A gravedigger takes part in the fourth Hungarian gravedigging championship on Sept. 7 in Szekesfehervar, Hungary. Gravediggers have been competing for the national crown as teams are judged on their accuracy, speed and aesthetic quality.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

A man holding an independence flag is seen through the smoke thrown by demonstrators during the Catalan National Day in Barcelona, Spain, on Sept. 11.

Lim Huey Teng / Reuters

A tourist poses for a picture at Kuala Lumpur Tower with the city skyline in the background shrouded by haze, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Sept. 13.