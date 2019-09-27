13 Amazing Photos You Missed This Week

With the never-stopping news cycle, it’s easy to miss great images that fly under the radar. We’ve got you covered.

We’re highlighting exceptional photos from around the world for the week of Sept. 21 to 27. Check them out below. ABOVE: People watch the launch of the Soyuz-FG rocket booster with Soyuz MS-15 spaceship carrying a new crew to the International Space Station at the Russian-leased Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Wednesday. The Russian rocket carries U.S. astronaut Jessica Meir, Russian cosmonaut Oleg Skripochka and United Arab Emirates astronaut Hazza Almansoori. Credit: Dmitri Lovetsky/Associated Press

Hagen Hopkins via Getty Images

A protester at a strike Friday in Wellington, New Zealand, to raise climate change awareness

GENT SHKULLAKU via Getty Images

Vehicles are crushed as emergency workers clear the ruins of a collapsed roof in Tirana on Saturday after two earthquakes of more than 5.0 magnitude struck the Adriatic coastline of Albania.

Amit Dave / Reuters Participants dressed in traditional attire pose at rehearsals for Garba, a folk dance, in preparations for the Navratri, a festival in which devotees worship the Hindu goddess Durga, in Ahmedabad, India, on Wednesday.

Michael Steele via Getty Images DOHA, QATAR - SEPTEMBER 27: Tajay Gayle of Jamaica competes in the Men's Long Jump qualification during day one of 17th IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019 at Khalifa International Stadium on September 27, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

VCG via Getty Images

Tourists in a chile-covered pool participate in a pepper-eating contest at Song Dynasty Town (Songcheng) on Sunday in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province of China.

GUILLERMO ARIAS via Getty Images

General Prosecutor’s Office agents stand near 26 tons of seized drugs as they are incinerated at the 28th Infantry Battalion facilities in Tijuana, Mexico, on Thursday.

Andres Martinez Casares / Reuters People run as Haiti's Senator Jean Marie Ralph Fethiere (PHTK) fires a gun in the air, injuring Chery Dieu-Nalio, a photographer for Associated Press, while facing opposition supporters in the parking lot of the Haitian Parliament and Senate, as the government attempted to confirm the appointment of nominated Prime Minister Fritz William Michel, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti September 23, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Mohammad Ismail / Reuters An Afghan boy stands with a donkey loaded election material, to be transported to polling stations which are not accessible by road, on a donkey in Shutul, Panjshir province, Afghanistan September 27, 2019.REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Members of the South Korean Taekwondo demonstration team perform during a visit by Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov at Kukkiwon, the headquarters and academy of World Taekwondo, in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019.

Kirsty Wigglesworth/ASSOCIATED PRESS

Sotheby’s employees look at a painting by anonymous street artist Banksy on display Friday at Sotheby’s auction rooms in London.

Getty Images

Panda cubs born in 2019 are displayed Tuesday to the public to make a “7” at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in China’s southwestern Sichuan province. The event marked the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.

Amr Abdallah Dalsh / Reuters Members of the media are seen in front of the pharaonic mummy of Sennedjem after it was removed from his coffin at the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization (NMEC) in Cairo, Egypt September 21, 2019. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Members of the media view the pharaonic mummy of Sennedjem after it was removed from his coffin Saturday at the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization in Cairo.