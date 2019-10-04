13 Amazing Photos You Missed This Week

We’re highlighting exceptional photos from around the world for the week of Sept. 28 to Oct. 4. Check them out below.

ABOVE: People protest a government ban on face masks on Oct. 4, 2019 in Hong Kong, China. Hong Kong’s government invoked emergency powers on Friday to introduce an anti-mask law which bans people from wearing masks at public assemblies as the city remains on edge with the anti-government movement entering its fourth month.