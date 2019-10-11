13 Amazing Photos You Missed This Week

We’re highlighting exceptional photos from around the world for the week of Oct. 5 to Oct. 11. Check them out below.

ABOVE: Demonstrators clash with riot police in Quito on Oct. 9, 2019, on the second day of violent protests over a fuel price hike ordered by the government to secure an IMF loan. The violence broke out as thousands of people representing indigenous groups, farmers and labor unions marched on a square in downtown Quito near the government headquarters demanding that Moreno reinstate fuel subsidies.