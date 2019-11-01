13 Amazing Photos You Missed This Week

With the nonstop news cycle, it’s easy to miss great images that fly under the radar. But we’ve got you covered.
We’re highlighting exceptional photos from around the world for the week of Oct. 26 to Nov. 1. Check them out below.
ABOVE: A long-exposure photograph shows a tree burning during the Kincade fire off Highway 128, east of Healdsburg, California, on Oct. 29, 2019.
Models prepare backstage for the Chuhetingxiang by Yan Chu fashion show during China Fashion Week 2019 at Water Cube on Oct. 31, 2019, in Beijing.
In this picture taken on Oct. 27, 2019, lightning strikes a building during a thunderstorm in Bangkok.
The Australian Diamonds celebrate with the Constellation Cup after winning the 2019 Constellation Cup match against the New Zealand Silver Ferns at RAC Arena on Oct. 27, 2019, in Perth, Australia.
Participants pose with stylized rainbow elephant masks during the annual gay pride parade in Taipei on Oct. 26, 2019. Thousands took part in the parade, the first held since Taiwan legalized same-sex marriage earlier this year in the culmination of a three-decade fight for equality.
Armed police attend a drill at a mountainous area of Jizhou District on Oct. 29, 2019, in Tianjin, China.
Iraqi students pose for selfies with a member of the security forces during ongoing anti-government protests in the central city of Diwaniyah on Oct. 31, 2019.
Former President Ronald Reagan’s Air Force One sits on display at the Reagan Presidential Library as the Easy fire burns in the hills on Oct. 30, 2019, in Simi Valley, California.
Indigenous Anangu children play with a camera during a ceremony marking the permanent ban on climbing Uluru, also known as Ayers Rock, at Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park in Australia’s Northern Territory on Oct. 27, 2019.
Locals walk by a huge cardboard skull made by artisans in a street in Mexico City’s Tlahuac neighborhood, on Oct. 28, 2019, ahead of the Day of the Dead celebrations.
In this photo taken on Oct. 29, 2019, a wild elephant stops a car on a road at Khao Yai National Park in Thailand’s Nakhon Ratchasima province. The driver escaped unhurt with his car slightly damaged.
Filipinos visit the graves of their departed relatives and loved ones at a public cemetery as they mark All Saints’ Day on Nov. 1, 2019, in Manila, Philippines.
The frozen whiskers of an Iceland horse are seen after a cold night in Wehrheim near Frankfurt, Germany, Oct. 31, 2019.