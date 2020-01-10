13 Amazing Photos You Missed This Week

With the never-stopping news cycle, it’s easy to miss great images that fly under the radar. We’ve got you covered.

We’re highlighting exceptional photos from around the world for the week of Jan. 4 to 10. Check them out below. ABOVE: Camels cast long shadows on the desert floor as they are photographed from above during the annual King Abdulaziz Camel Festival in Rumah, Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday.

PETER PARKS via Getty Images

An Elvis Presley fan looks at his reflection in a train window before getting aboard in Sydney to travel to the annual Parkes Elvis Festival on Thursday. The festival in the Australian town of Parkes celebrates the music and life of “The King.”

Ezra Acayan via Getty Images

A man grimaces in apparent pain as soldiers on Thursday restrain the crowd in Manila, Philippines, and guard the route of the procession of the Black Nazarene ― a dark wood sculpture of Jesus brought to the Philippines in 1606 from Spain and considered miraculous by its Catholic devotees. The Feast of the Black Nazarene is attended by as many as 6 million people, many of whom go barefoot as a form of penance. It is commemorated every Jan. 9.

YURI KADOBNOV via Getty Images

Boys drive models of the legendary Soviet T-34 tank used during World War II legend Sokolniki Park in Moscow on Saturday.

Phil Walter via Getty Images

The atmospheric effect of the devastating and prolonged wildfires in Australia is seen as a plane flies through tobacco-colored skies as it prepares to land in Auckland, New Zealand, on Sunday.

Ammar Awad / Reuters

Wearing a Santa Claus-themed bathing suit and surrounded by similarly attired associates, a man floats in the Dead Sea at Neve Midbar beach in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on Tuesday. A tourist group consisting of Santas from the U.S., Denmark, Germany and Romania was on a post-Christmas visit to the Holy Land.

Lintao Zhang via Getty Images

A shot from above on Wednesday of the so-called Snow Town, a village in eastern China that has become a tourist attraction. Snowfall starts in October in the region, lasts into April and can accumulate to over six feet (roughly two meters).

ASSOCIATED PRESS

The partner of Julia Sologub mourns as he holds a portrait of her Friday at a memorial inside Borispil International Airport near Kyiv, Ukraine. Sologub was a member of the flight crew of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 that crashed shortly after takeoff from Tehran, Iran, on Wednesday, killing all 176 people aboard. Western officials say they suspect an Iranian missile downed the jet, probably by mistake, shortly after the country launched other missiles at U.S. targets in the region in retaliation for the U.S. killing of Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani on Jan. 3 in Baghdad.

David Ramos via Getty Images

Athletes compete in a skiing event as the Lausanne 2020 Winter Youth Olympics kicked off on Friday in Switzerland.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Some protesters play music during a demonstration on Thursday in Paris. Rail workers, teachers, doctors, lawyers and others joined a nationwide day of protests and strikes to denounce French President Emmanuel Macron’s plans to overhaul the nation’s pension system.

JOHN MACDOUGALL via Getty Images

A young grey seal gestures as it lies on a beach on the North Sea island of Helgoland, Germany, on Sunday.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Artists wearing traditional Japanese clown masks march during the Konpira Festival on Friday at the Toranomon Kotohiragu shrine in Tokyo. The shrine is dedicated to sailors and seafaring.

NurPhoto via Getty Images

A farmer drives his bullock-led cart through a field as the sun rises in Bagan, Myanmar, on Thursday.