13 Amazing Photos You Missed This Week

With the never-stopping news cycle, it’s easy to miss great images that fly under the radar. We’ve got you covered.
We’re highlighting exceptional photos from around the world for the week of Jan. 18-24. Check them out below.
ABOVE: A Palestinian man stands on a beach during stormy weather by his house at al-Shati camp for Palestinian refugees in the Gaza Strip’s Gaza City on Jan. 20.
A veteran looks out a window in Osage, Iowa, before a campaign event on Jan. 22 for Joe Biden in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination. The Iowa caucuses on Feb. 9 kick off the voting in the contest.
A woman throws hot water into the freezing cold air in Kars, Turkey, on Jan. 19.
In Bogotá, Colombia, a police dog frolics with another in front of officers severely injured by landmines. The occasion was a visit on Jan. 21 by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to a base that focuses on fighting drug trafficking.
An aerial photo on Jan. 24 shows excavators at the construction site of a new hospital being built to treat patients afflicted by a deadly virus outbreak in Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province.
A man dressed as a clown joined hundreds of other protesters marching in Switzerland on Jan. 20 to demand action on climate change. Their destination was Davos, site of the annual World Economic Forum.
Austria’s Daniel Bacher in action during a freestyle skiing event at the 2020 Winter Youth Olympics in Leysin, Switzerland, on Jan. 20.
Spectators vie for the attention of American Cori Gauff at the Australian Open in Melbourne on Jan. 22. Gauff, 15, defeated Romania’s Sorana Cirstea, 29, in three sets.
The daughter of a farmer waves her shawl to try to chase away swarms of desert locusts from crops in Kitui County, Kenya on Jan. 24, 2020. The locusts have swarmed into Kenya by the hundreds of millions from Somalia and Ethiopia, destroying farmland and threatening an already vulnerable region.
An aerial view shows a village in the Filipino province of Batangas covered in ash following the eruption of the Taal volcano on Jan. 19.
A striking railway worker holds flares during a demonstration in Marseille, France, on Jan. 24. French unions held last-ditch strikes and protests around the country as the government details a divisive bill altering the national retirement system.
Members of India’s Air Force march in a rehearsal on Jan. 23 in preparation for the Indian Republic Day parade in New Delhi on Jan. 23.
Honduran migrants traveling in a caravan to the U.S. dried clothes and shoes on Jan. 19 on the banks of the Suchiate River, the border between Guatemala and Mexico.