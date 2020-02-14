13 Amazing Photos You Missed This Week

We’re highlighting exceptional photos from around the world for the week of Feb. 8-14. Check them out below.

Above: The year’s first supermoon is seen next to Selimiye Mosque in Edirne, Turkey, on Feb. 9, 2020. A supermoon is a full moon that roughly coincides with the closest distance that the Moon reaches to Earth, resulting in a larger-than-usual visible size of the lunar disk.