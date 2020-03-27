13 Amazing Photos You Missed This Week

We’re highlighting exceptional photos from around the world for the week of March 21 to 27. Check them out below.

(Above: After flying home from Brazil, Gavin Wolcott, 19, gets a hug from his mother, Coralee, at Spokane International Airport in Spokane, Washington, on March 24. Wolcott was serving a mission in Brazil, but his stay there was cut short due to concerns over the coronavirus. Credit: Dan Pelle/The Spokesman-Review/AP)