13 Amazing Photos You Missed This Week

We’re highlighting exceptional photos from around the world for the week of April 25 to May 1. Check them out below.

Above: Pictures of fans, players, coaches and staff of Bundesliga club Borussia Moenchengladbach are seen at Borussia-Park on Tuesday in Moenchengladbach, Germany. Borussia Moenchengladbach supporters sustain their club by buying cardboard characters, so-called Pappkameraden, that will be printed and then displayed at the stadium should the Bundesliga continue with matches that will be played without fans. Credit: Christian Verheyen/Borussia Moenchengladbach/Getty Images