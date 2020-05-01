13 Amazing Photos You Missed This Week

With the news continuing to revolve around the coronavirus pandemic, it’s easy to miss great images that fly under the radar. We’ve got you covered.
We’re highlighting exceptional photos from around the world for the week of April 25 to May 1. Check them out below.
Above: Pictures of fans, players, coaches and staff of Bundesliga club Borussia Moenchengladbach are seen at Borussia-Park on Tuesday in Moenchengladbach, Germany. Borussia Moenchengladbach supporters sustain their club by buying cardboard characters, so-called Pappkameraden, that will be printed and then displayed at the stadium should the Bundesliga continue with matches that will be played without fans. Credit: Christian Verheyen/Borussia Moenchengladbach/Getty Images
Firefighter Tim Barr from Engine 16 plays “The Star-Spangled Banner” on top of a firetruck at New York University Medical Center on Monday.
Pet adopter Mary Carmen Arreguin, 41, meets a few dogs at San Gregorio animal shelter in El Ajusco, on the southern outskirts of Mexico City last weekend. The shelter is promoting pet adoptions as a way of making the coronavirus quarantine more bearable.
A woman relaxes at a near-empty park in Santiago, Chile, while stay-at-home orders continue during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A peacock struts atop a shed early Thursday morning on the outskirts of Faridabad, India.
A Muslim woman walks past balloons Saturday outside the National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery in London.
Sunrise at Mount Fuji is reflected in a man’s sunglasses as he stands at Lake Tanuki in Fujinomiya, Japan, on Thursday.
Residents wear masks during dance lessons Friday near the Yangtze River in Wuhan, China. The emergency response level of public health in Hubei Province has been lowered from the highest level to the second-highest level as the government begins lifting outbound travel restrictions after almost 11 weeks of lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fog covers skyscrapers Sunday in Curitiba, Brazil.
People stand at their windows and balconies to take part in a Liberation Day flash mob and sing the Italian song “Bella Ciao” in the Garbatella district of Rome during the pandemic lockdown last weekend. Italy’s annual Liberation Day is a national holiday celebrating the official end of Nazi occupation on April 25, 1945.
A young boy jumps into the Arabian Sea in Karachi, Pakistan, Wednesday during the government-imposed nationwide lockdown imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
A man walks through an uncrowded pedestrian crossing in Tokyo on Wednesday during the nationwide state of emergency in which many shops, restaurants, cafes and businesses are closed
Luis Fernandes, a worker at the Santo Antonio parish council in Lisbon, Portugal, performs Saturday while dressed as Iron Man during a tribute to municipal workers who have kept the city running during the coronavirus pandemic.
