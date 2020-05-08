13 Amazing Photos You Missed This Week

With the news continuing to revolve around the coronavirus pandemic, it’s easy to miss great images that fly under the radar. We’ve got you covered.

We’re highlighting exceptional photos from around the world for the week of May 2 to 8. Check them out below.

Above: The full moon sets Thursday behind trees in the Taunus region near Frankfurt, Germany. The full moon of May is known as the flower moon.

MLADEN ANTONOV via Getty Images

Traditional Thai dancers wearing protective face shields perform at the Erawan Shrine, which was reopened after the Thai government relaxed measures to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus in Bangkok on Monday.

Alaa Al-Marjani / Reuters

Iraqi youths wearing protective face masks ride bicycles and perform somersaults Sunday as they practice parkour during the holy month of Ramadan in Najaf, Iraq.

Sakchai Lalit/ASSOCIATED PRESS

Grooming and its critic Friday at the Caturday Cafe in Bangkok, Thailand. Small restaurants in the city were being allowed to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Eric Gay/ASSOCIATED PRESS

Graduating Anderson High School senior Teyaja Jones accents her cap and gown with a matching bandanna face cover Tuesday in Austin, Texas.

Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press/AP

Shane Cowbrough, father of Sub-Lt. Abbigail Cowbrough, cries Wednesday as masked pallbearers carry the casket of his daughter in Trenton, Ontario, during a repatriation ceremony for the six Canadian Armed Forces members killed in a helicopter crash off of Greece during Operation Reassurance.

Tom Pennington via Getty Images

Hospital staff, including nurses, doctors and administrators, cheer Wednesday as the U.S. Navy Blue Angels fly over Medical City Dallas in Texas.

Mohammed Salem / Reuters

A Palestinian Hamas police cadet throws a sound grenade as he demonstrates his skills Thursday with his colleagues during a graduation ceremony amid concerns about the spread of COVID-19 in Gaza City.

GABRIEL BOUYS via Getty Images

A pedestrian wearing a face mask in Madrid takes a selfie Sunday in front of a stencil graffiti depicting actors John Travolta and Samuel L. Jackson taking a selfie in their “Pulp Fiction” roles as they wear face masks.

Thomas Mukoya / Reuters

A double rainbow frames a woman selling snacks Sunday along the road in Siaya county, Kenya.

Eloisa Lopez / Reuters

A village officer dressed as the “Star Wars” character Darth Vader rides in a small boat Monday to deliver relief goods to residents in the flooded Artex Compound in Malabon, Metro Manila, Philippines.

NurPhoto via Getty Images

A Palestinian youth plays with fireworks Wednesday during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan at Deir Al- Balah city in central Gaza Strip.

Maxim Shemetov / Reuters

Russian Il-76 military transport aircraft fly in formation during a rehearsal in Moscow on Monday for a flyover to mark the 75th anniversary Saturday of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.