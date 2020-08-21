13 Amazing Photos You Missed This Week

Amid the ever-changing news cycle, it’s easy to miss great images that fly under the radar. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered.
We’re highlighting exceptional photos from around the world for the week of Aug. 15-21. Check them out below.
Above: Flames from the LNU Lightning Complex fires spread in unincorporated Napa County, California, on Tuesday. The blaze destroyed homes near Lake Berryessa. Fire crews across the region scrambled to contain dozens of wildfires sparked by lightning during a statewide heatwave. Credit: Noah Berger/Associated Press
Michael Major rides his bike at the Furnace Creek Visitor Center thermometer Monday in Death Valley National Park, California. The thermometer is not official but is a popular photo spot. Death Valley recorded a scorching 130 degrees Sunday, which, if the sensors and other conditions check out, would be the hottest Earth has been in more than 89 years and the third-warmest ever measured.
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, celebrate after he accepts the party’s nomination on the final night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention, held virtually on Thursday.
U.S. Postal Service employee Brandis Neal sports earrings that say, “We can do it!” while delivering mail Tuesday in Houston.
A brown bears cools off in a pool at a bear sanctuary near the village of Mramor in Kosovo on Tuesday.
Lightning forks over the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge as a storm passes over Oakland on Sunday.
A member of the Kayapo tribe walks down the BR163 highway during a protest Monday outside Novo Progresso in Para state, Brazil. Indigenous protesters blocked a major transamazonian highway to protest the lack of governmental support during the COVID-19 pandemic and illegal deforestation in and around their territories.
A passenger wears a protective mask to guard against the spread of the coronavirus as he waits to board a high-speed train Wednesday in Shanghai.
Lewis Hamilton of Britain celebrates Sunday on the podium with second-place Red Bull’s Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, left, and third-place Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas of Finland during the Formula One Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona.
A large historical white-and-red flag of Belarus is held high as demonstrators in Prague, Czech Republic, form a heart during a protest Sunday against the results of the Belarusian presidential election.
Bathers relax Wednesday under umbrellas on a beach on Gran Canaria island, Spain.
A slightly injured cow is flown by helicopter Tuesday from the Klausen Pass due to its unfitness for the cattle drive (Almabtrieb). On the Bodenfahrt, about 1,000 cows move to the lower Alps in Switzerland.
Four passengers ride a hot tub boat sailing Tuesday on the Thames at Canary Wharf in London.