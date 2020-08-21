13 Amazing Photos You Missed This Week

We’re highlighting exceptional photos from around the world for the week of Aug. 15-21. Check them out below.

Above: Flames from the LNU Lightning Complex fires spread in unincorporated Napa County, California, on Tuesday. The blaze destroyed homes near Lake Berryessa. Fire crews across the region scrambled to contain dozens of wildfires sparked by lightning during a statewide heatwave. Credit: Noah Berger/Associated Press