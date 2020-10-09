13 Amazing Photos You Missed This Week

Amid the rush of news, it’s easy to miss great images that fly under the radar. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered.
We’re highlighting exceptional photos from around the world for the week of Oct. 3 to 9
Check them out below.
Above: A woman dives into the clear water of “Suluada” (meaning “watery island”) in Antalya, Turkey, on Oct. 5. Credit: Sebnem Coskun/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
A woman sells balloons at Juhu Beach on Oct. 5 in Mumbai, India.
In a photo taken from a drone, a reddish tint is seen along the shore of the Great Salt Lake, Thursday, Oct. 8, in Howell, Utah. The red hue of the North Arm of the lake comes from a type of bacteria, known as halophilic bacteria, that flourishes when the salt level rises.
A dog looks as a Catholic priest sprinkles holy water during a drive-through blessing done to prevent the spread of the coronavirus at the Eastwood mall in Quezon city, Philippines, on Sunday, Oct. 4. Pets are traditionally blessed every first Sunday of October to celebrate the feast day of Saint Francis of Assisi, considered the patron saint of animals and environment by the Catholic Church.
Jewell Loyd #24 of the Seattle Storm does a confetti angel on the court after defeating the Las Vegas Aces 92-59 following Game 3 of the WNBA Finals to win the championship at Feld Entertainment Center on Oct. 6 in Palmetto, Florida.
A vehicle drives through a “HAUNT’OWEEN LA” Halloween drive-through experience, in Woodland Hills, California, on Oct. 8.
The “NON SIGNAL ZONE” work by designer Sara Ricciardi, one of the most visited works of the Milan Design Week in the interior spaces of Siam on Oct. 8 in Milan, Italy.
A Black Lives Matter activist wears a mask that is flashing a message against the police outside the site of the 2020 vice presidential debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice presidential nominee and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), at the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Oct. 7.
The Lun-class ekranoplan on the Caspian Sea coast, Oct. 6. After over 30 years in the military port, in 2020 the Caspian Flotilla presented the ekranoplan to the city of Derbent, where it will be exhibited in Patriot Park in Derbent, Republic of Dagestan, Russia.
A reporter works on Oct. 4 among the empty chairs on display to represent the 200,000 lives lost due to COVID-19 at he National COVID-19 Remembrance on the Ellipse, behind the White House, in Washington, D.C.
One-year-old Roma from London explores Gavin Turk’s sculpture “L’ Age d’Or” in the English Garden the during the Frieze Sculpture 2020 exhibition at Regent’s Park in London, England.
Bang Bui prepares his business Handy Mart as Hurricane Delta approaches in Abbeville, Louisiana, on Oct. 8.
A man wears an “I Voted” sticker on his hat while waiting to enter a campaign event with Vice President Mike Pence at TYR Tactical in Peoria, Arizona, on Oct. 8.