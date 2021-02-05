13 Amazing Photos You Missed This Week

Amid the ever-changing news cycle, it’s easy to miss great images that fly under the radar. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered.

We’re highlighting exceptional photos from around the world for the week that just ended. Check them out below.

Above: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (bottom) speaks during the memorial service for Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick as he lies in honor in the rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on Feb. 3, 2021, in Washington, D.C.

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Another Capitol Police officer pays her respects before a ceremony memorializing Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick as he lies in honor in the U.S. Capitol rotunda on Feb. 3, 2021, in Washington, D.C.

Antonio Parrinello/Reuters

Streams of red hot lava shoot into the night sky from Mount Etna, Europe’s most active volcano, seen from the village of Fornazzo, Italy, on Feb. 3, 2021.

Jamie Squire via Getty Images

A dinosaur statue outside Union Station in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, is clothed in a Kansas City Chiefs jersey as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer effigy dangles from its mouth ahead of Super Bowl LV on Feb. 1, 2021.

Joshua Roberts via Getty Images

Janine Iselmann and her son Max, 6, build a snowman on the National Mall during a snowstorm on Jan. 31, 2021, in Washington, D.C.

Kent Nishimura via Getty Images

People take part in a snowball fight as snow blankets the National Mall on Jan. 31, 2021, in Washington, D.C.

Gene Blevins/Reuters

The SpaceX Starship SN9 explodes into a fireball after its high-altitude test flight from facilities in Boca Chica, Texas, on Feb. 2, 2021.

Michael Probst/Associated Press

A train passes through a railroad crossing that is surrounded by flooding caused by rain and melting snow in Nidderau, near Frankfurt, Germany, on Feb. 3, 2021.

CAROLINE BREHMAN via Getty Images

Michael Stanley Regan, nominated to head the Environmental Protection Agency, is hugged by his son, Matthew, at the conclusion of his confirmation hearing before the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee on Feb. 3, 2021, in Washington, D.C.

Getty Images

This aerial view shows teams competing during an ice dragon boat race on a frozen river in Shenyang, in China’s Liaoning province, on Feb. 2, 2021.

Getty Images

A woman wearing a face mask visits an exhibition on the fight against the coronavirus in Wuhan, China, on Jan. 30, 2021.

ANDREAS SOLARO via Getty Images

A man visits the Sistine Chapel on reopening day for the Vatican museum on Feb. 1, 2021, as the Vatican City eases closures aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19.

DIBYANGSHU SARKAR via Getty Images

Amateur wrestlers participate in an open-air wrestling competition in a makeshift ring along the roadside in Kolkata, India, on Jan. 30, 2021.