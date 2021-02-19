13 Amazing Photos You Missed This Week

Amid the ever-changing news cycle, it’s easy to miss great images that fly under the radar. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered.
We’re highlighting exceptional photos from around the world for the week that just ended. Check them out below.
Above: A Cabazon dinosaur was painted to celebrate Valentine’s Day at a famed roadside attraction alongside Interstate 10 in Cabazon, California.
Tennis great Serena Williams of the U.S. is seen in profile during her semifinal match against Japan’s Naomi Osaka in the women’s singles competition during the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Thursday. Osaka won in two sets to advance to the finals.
An eruption at the Mount Etna volcano on Silicy, Italy, began during the night and ended a few hours later on Thursday. It is seen from the port of Riposto in the province of Catania.
A member of the police department explosive ordinance disposal unit takes part in a drill on Thursday in Nanning in China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.
A young reveller from the Portuguese village of Podence dressed in a traditional costume during annual Carnival festivities on Tuesday in Macedo de Cavaleiros.
The one-time Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino, defunct since 2014, was demolished in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on Wednesday.
An overhead shot shows a Home Depot parking lot covered in snow in Houston’s Westbury neighborhood on Monday. An unusually fierce winter storm for the region plunged much of the state into darkness because of power outages.
Protesters gather outside the U.S. Embassy in Yangon, Myanmar for a protest on Tuesday against a coup by the nation’s military after a landslide win by Aung San Suu Kyi (pictured in the banners) and her party.
People draw hearts with their cellphones flashlights in support of Alexei Navalny, the jailed leader of opposition to Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Navalny’s wife, Yulia Navalnaya, in Moscow on Sunday.
Patrick Baumgartner, Eric Fantazzini, Constantino Ughi and Lorenzo Bilotti compete for Italy during the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation World Championships on Saturday in Altenberg, Germany.
A surfer is seen at Saltburn-by-the-Sea beach on a sunny day on England’s coast on Monday.
A dog stands in the snow against the backdrop of the Moscow State University building in Russia on Friday.
A coach is illuminated by a ray of light during an inspection of a ski trail prior to the start of the Women’s Downhill race during the FIS Alpine World Ski Championships on Saturday in Cortina d’Ampezzo in the Italian Alps.