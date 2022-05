Just 13 Car Cleaning Kits To Keep Your Ride Looking Brand-New

An impressive Meguiar's complete car care kit equipped with *everything* you need

"Keep in mind the philosophy that 'less is more' especially applies when it comes to tire shine, wax, and shampoo. For example, complaints of tire shine slinging off the tires are almost always resolved by simply not applying a heavy load of product," said Michael Stoops, senior global product and training specialist at Meguiar’s . "The kit’s included clay bars should be used in conjunction with the Quik Detailer (after washing and drying the car, of course) to remove bonded contaminants prior to applying the wax.Because of this, it’s usually best to tear a clay bar in half rather than use the entire bar at once."Each complete car care kit includes car wash shampoo and conditioner, liquid wax, high gloss gel, Quik Detailer, interior detail cleaner, clay bars, plastic cleaner and polish, a container of ScratchX, microfiber towel, foam applicator pad and microfiber wash mitt."This works better than products I've used that are twice the price or more. Plus, it's easier to apply. You barely have to use any pressure to remove the fog, yellowing, and light scratches. I restored both of my headlights on a 2012 vehicle in under 10 minutes, all by hand. You can't go wrong with anything Meguiar's." — Chad S.