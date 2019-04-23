Mark Ruffalo Had The Cutest Reaction To Learning Brie Larson Was In '13 Going On 30'

Mark Ruffalo had no idea his “Avengers: Endgame” co-star Brie Larson also appeared with him in the 2004 film “13 Going on 30.”

Ruffalo apparently learned about Larson’s role as one of the “Six Chicks” in the 15-year-old movie on Monday, when an “Entertainment Tonight” interviewer showed him an old photograph.

“She was a mean girl! Oh my god. That’s amazing. Wow, I didn’t know that,” exclaimed Ruffalo with a laugh at the Los Angeles premiere of “Avengers: Endgame.” “How come I didn’t know that?”

Fun fact #1: Brie Larson was in ‘13 Going on 30’ with Mark Ruffalo



Fun fact #2: He was just as shook as we were! 😭 #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/nMXs26vOJp — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) April 23, 2019

Ruffalo’s Matt Flamhaff and Larson’s Six Chick never appeared on screen together in “13 Going on 30,” which is likely why Ruffalo was unaware of the connection. The movie, about a girl who makes a wish on her 13th birthday and wakes up 30, co-starred Jennifer Garner as big-time magazine editor Jenna Rink.

Larson told “Entertainment Tonight” she remembered being captivated by the way the cameras moved during filming, and how the finished movie was so different than what she imagined. It was “the moment I realized that I really wanted to direct,” she said.

Did you know that her role in ’13 Going on 30’ was the moment @brielarson knew she wanted to direct?! 😱🎥 #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/vhHVty7zkK — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) April 23, 2019

Many people on social media confessed that they, too, had been unaware that Larson was a Six Chick.

Omg. I just learned that @brielarson was a Six Chick in 13 Going on 30 and my life will never be the same. — MaiLinh (@MaiLinhsTweets) April 23, 2019

dude brie larson was in 13 going on 30 that was literally my gay awakaening and she was part of it... incredible — kysh (@filmsnshit) April 23, 2019

Watching 13 going on 30 with my girls and we see none other than @brielarson @AshBenzo and @LizGillies pic.twitter.com/QPin6jFJtC — Kylie(O) Ren (@KylieMorton1627) March 17, 2019

We’re rewatching “13 Going on 30” tonight and I noticed that it stars Elektra (Jennifer Garner), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Klaeu (Andy Serkis) and Scott Lang’s ex-wife Maggie Lang (Judy Greer) from various Marvel movies.



But the real surprise was Captain Marvel herself (Brie Larson)! pic.twitter.com/Nt0a9UWBOn — Shahed Chowdhuri @ Microsoft (@shahedC) February 8, 2019

YOU WERE BOTH IN 13 GOING ON 30?? pic.twitter.com/vBXNS79hMn — fátima (@fatimafsays) April 19, 2019

I just learned that Brie Larson is one of the Six Chicks in 13 Going on 30 and I’ll never be the same — Sarah Dollard (@snazdoll) December 29, 2018