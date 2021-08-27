HuffPost Finds

13 Inexpensive Beauty Products That Are Better Than The Expensive Versions

NYX's Epic Ink Liner, Colourpop's Ultra Matte Lip and more amazing dupes for pricey beauty goods.
Maitland Quitmeyer and Genevieve Scarano, BuzzFeed Shopping

Makeup can be expensive, but there are many great dupes out there for the pricey, cult-favorite beauty goods you adore. From Colourpop’s Ultra Matte Lip to NYX’s Epic Ink Liner, here are affordable cosmetics that’ll get the job done and save you money in the long run.

1
A Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Concealer
Diminish dark circles and puffiness with this cult-favorite concealer that'll seamlessly blend into your under-eye skin, rivaling Tarte's Shape Tape.

Promising review: "Honestly, the MVP. They have a fluffier, lighter formula than Tarte's Shape Tape and I found that they last longer on the face. Tarte is good, but after 8+ hours, it creases." — e45a62c6a4

Get it from Amazon for $7.98 (available in 17 shades).

Tarte Shape Tape Contour Concealer: $29 at Tarte (available in 28 shades).
2
A Milani Lash Trifecta Mascara
Add some drama to your lashes and give them a little lift for a fraction of the price.

Promising review: "A spot-on dupe for The Balm's Mad Lash mascara (same formula and the brushes are exactly the same), but it's less than half the price!" — mollykat66

Get it from Milani for $6.74.

The Balm Mad Lash Mascara: $17.69 at Amazon.
3
A NYX Epic Ink Liner
Complete a cool cat eye or fab winged look with this eyeliner that's waterproof, has a precise tip and costs less than the Kat Von D Tattoo Liner.

Promising review: "Basically like the Kat Von D Tattoo Liner, but better and way cheaper. The only eyeliner where I've been able to get a perfect wing every time. EVERY. TIME." — kris97

Get it from Amazon for $7.70+ (available in two colors and also in a 2-pack).

Kat Von D Tattoo Liner: $21 at Sephora (available in two colors).
4
An Eco Tools Perfecting Blender Duo
Seamlessly blend your makeup with Eco Tools Perfecting Blender Duo: you'll get two high-quality sponges that cost less than one original Beautyblender.

Promising review: "Literally a better sponge than the Beautyblender or the Real Techniques sponge. Not just a dupe, but a better product. My foundation literally looks smooth as hell when I use them, even on areas where I have tons of texture." — Rachel Broghammer, Facebook

Get it from Amazon for $7.84 (for a set of two).

Original Beautyblender: $20 at Sephora.
5
A Wet n Wild Catsuit Liquid Lipstick
You'll get a rich, matte color on your lips that'll stay in place all day, and it's a great dupe for other liquid lipsticks including Jeffree Star's Velour Lipsticks.

Promising review: "I used to use Jeffree Star lipsticks, but now I buy these. The colors are good dupes of the reds and pinks and they last all day. Plus they're cruelty-free and vegan too, for a fraction of the price." — Brittany J.

Get it from Amazon for $4.42+ (available in six colors).

Jeffree Star Velour Liquid Lipstick: $18 at Jeffree Star (available in 81 colors).
6
A Colourpop Super Shock Highlighter
It'll give you a gorgeous, buildable glow and is cheaper than the Becca Cosmetics Shimmering Skin Perfector.

Promising review: "A great color dupe for the Becca highlighter in 'Opal!' Great for medium skin tones." — shannonstl.

Get it from Colourpop for $8.

Becca Cosmetics Shimmering Skin Perfector in "Opal:" $38 at Sephora.
7
A Hot Mama! Shadow/Blush by The Balm
Swap the Nars Blush in "Orgasm" with The Balm's Hot Mama! Shadow/Blush that'll give your cheeks a subtle shimmer and save you $11.

Get it from Amazon for $19.76.

Nars blush in "Orgasm": $30 at Sephora (also available in 17 other shades).
8
A NYX Pore Filler
Smooth out your skin before applying blush, concealer or foundation with this oil-free primer that's less than half the price of the Benefit Porefessional Primer.

Promising review: "Legit the best primer I've ever used. I love it more than Benefit's Porefessional, and it's like 1/3 of the price." — flightyzeus

Get it from Amazon for $10.76.

Benefit The Porefessional Face Primer: $32 at Sephora.
9
A Colourpop Ultra Matte Lip
If you want to try the matte lip look, Colourpop's Ultra Matte Lip comes in a bunch of cool shades and doesn't sell out so fast like Kylie Lip Kits.

Promising review: "I know it's been said a thousand times but in my opinion, Colourpop Ultra Matte is super similar to the Kylie Lip Kit." — Hailee Carolyn Hohlbaugh, Facebook

Promising review: "Colourpop in 'Beeper' instead of Kylie Cosmetics in 'True Brown K.'" — glowmongeau

Get it from Colourpop for $8 (available in 15 colors).

Kylie Cosmetics Matte Liquid Lipstick: $17 at Kylie Cosmetics (available in 32 colors).
10
A Maybelline Lasting Drama Gel Pencil
A creamy formula, tug-free glide and long-lasting color make this eyeliner an amazing dupe for other cult-favorite products, including Urban Decay's eye pencils.

Promising review: "Very creamy and easy to apply. I'm a middle-aged lady who does not want to pull on my eyelids to apply a liner! I use the Soft Nude color to apply on my lower waterline, which gives the effect of opening my eyes and making me look awake! Very comparable to Urban Decay eyeliner pencils which cost $20 apiece." — lizb61

Get it from Amazon for $5 (available in five colors).

Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil: $22 at Sephora (available in 23 colors).
11
A NYX Brow Pencil
This NYX Brow Pencil fills in brows just like the popular Anastasia Brow Wiz, except it's about $10 cheaper and lasts longer according to reviewers.

Promising review: "A perfect dupe for Anastasia Brow Wiz. The NYX version is about half the price as the Brow Wiz and from years of experience using both, the NYX pencil lasts over twice as long as the Brow Wiz and the colors are so much better for me."— oatmeal1991

Get it from Amazon for $8.18+ (available in eight shades).

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz: $23 at Sephora (available in 12 shades).
12
A BH Cosmetics Eye Shadow Palette
Make your eyes pop with colorful, pigment-rich shades without shelling out a lot of money on makeup.

Promising review: "Amazing. They're not drugstore, but range from around $10-$20, when Naked palettes that are just as pigmented, if not even less, are around $55." — baileybaileybailey

Get it from BH Cosmetics for $18.

Naked 3 Palette: $54 at Urban Decay.
13
And a Maybelline Lash Sensational Mascara
It'll curl and lift short, straight or sparse lashes, not clump and makes a great dupe for the Benefit Roller Lash Curling Mascara.

Promising review: "It has become my holy grail of mascaras and is an even better and less expensive version of Roller Lash from Benefit. I have very fair lashes and am always looking for the ultimate mascara with a lot of volume that stays put all day. Even the washable version of Lash Sensational needs a good eye makeup remover to take it off at the end of the day. I've never had my lashes look so long and lush!" — alisonm43cd2fbbc

Get it from Amazon for $5.99 (available in three colors).

Benefit Roller Lash Curling Mascara: $26 at Sephora.

