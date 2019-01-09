Food & DrinkHome & LivingMoneyParentingRelationshipsStyle & BeautyTravelWellnessWork/LifeFinds
MORE FROM HUFFPOST
NewsPoliticsEntertainmentCommunities
OpinionHuffPost PersonalVideos
©2019 Oath Inc. All rights reserved. HuffPost News
HuffPost Finds

13 Kitchen Hacks Wellness Experts Swear By

From pantry staples and healthy dupes, to gadgets and cookware.
By Mary Baucom
01/09/2019 03:01pm ET
Photo by Daria Shevtsova from Pexels

From Whole30 to keto, it seems like the year’s “it” food trends are tossed out quicker than our leftovers. What’s always on trend, however, is a focus on eating healthier — period.

Whether you’re looking for the ultimate Whole30 shopping list, are intrigued by Blue Apron’s Weight Watchers meal kits, or just want easy tips to help you stick to your healthy eating resolutions, there are plenty of experts out there to to help you along the way. Many of today’s food and wellness influencers are leading a healthy-eating revolution loaded with practical and easy kitchen hacks to make living your healthiest life a little easier.

With that in mind, we’ve reached out to some of today’s top health influencers — from a co-creator of Whole30 to a recipe developer — to curate a list of kitchen hacks they simply can’t live without. From pantry staples and healthy dupes, to gadgets and cookware, consider this your guide to the essentials you need on-hand to achieve your healthy eating goals.

Take a look at the 13 kitchen hacks they swear by:

FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

1
A condiment that’s healthier than ketchup.
Amazon
As the co-creator of Whole30, Melissa Hartwig knows a thing or two about healthy kitchen habits. As an entrepreneur, author and mom, she also knows that food should be both delicious and easy to prep. “I have a jar of Primal Kitchen mayo in the fridge at all times,” she says. “It’s perfect for quick dressings, sauces and chicken salads.”
2
A protein powder fit for a personal trainer.
Amazon
With so many different protein powder options to choose from, it can be hard to decide what is actually good for you. New York City-based trainer Brooke Mullen swears by Gnarly Vegan Protein Powder, which boasts 20 grams of plant protein from peas, cranberries and chia seeds. She mixes it with powdered peanut butter, cinnamon, chia seeds, a pinch of sea salt and water to make a mousse-like spread. “I either eat it straight, or put it on top of a banana, toast, oatmeal or rice cakes for a quick, filling and healthy snack or breakfast!” Mullen says.
3
The blender of all blenders.
Amazon
“A high-powered blender, like a Vitamix, is the one household product I cannot go without,” says nutritionist and celebrity health coach Kelley LeVeque. She uses it to whip up her #Fab4smoothie, coffees, as well as dressings and dips.
4
A classic spice, elevated.
Amazon
When it comes to spices, salt is underrated, but it’s a pantry must in the eyes of writer, photographer and recipe developer Liz Moody. “A good quality mineral salt (I love Real Salt) adds a subtle sugar-free sweetness to dishes and elevates all of the flavors in it,” she says. “I think the number one mistake most home cooks make is under-seasoning and salting their food, which makes what you’re eating less satisfying, which makes you eat more.”
5
A skillet that would make your grandma proud.
Amazon
For recipe developer Rachel Mansfield, cooking is her time to relax and experiment. “My kitchen is my sanctuary,” she says. “While many can be obsessed with their closets and shoe collection, I’m over here counting my nut butter jars and how many shallow speckled bowls I have for photos.” While it could be tempting for Mansfield to buy every photogenic kitchen gadget she finds, she prefers to stick with the basics. A durable cast iron skillet is one of her top cooking and baking tools, and has made appearances in her lamb burgers and falafel recipes.
6
A water filter that has a cult following.
Amazon
Nutritionist Courtney Swan swears by the Berkey Water Filter for her kitchen. “It’s the best water filter out there,” she says. “I use it for drinking water, cooking and even for my dogs water.”
7
A trendy cooking gadget that’s here to stay.
Amazon
If you haven’t hopped on the Instant Pot game yet, “New York Times” best-selling author and Paleo guru Robb Wolf might convince you. “The Instant Pot is a critical piece of kitchen gadgetry,” he says. “You can pressure cook, slow cook [and] use it as a steamer. It will streamline your cooking by allowing you to either cook in advance, or just as you need your meal.”
8
A way to get every last drop of citrus.
Amazon
For Amanda Kloots, a celebrity trainer, former Broadway dancer and Radio City Rockette, a lemon squeezer is all she needs to get her day started. “I put lemon in everything, especially in water first thing in the morning,” she says. “It helps to rev up your metabolism, helps your skin, hydrates your body and cleanses your liver.” When life gives you lemons, use every last drop.
9
A mat to make cleanup a breeze.
Amazon
These silicone baking mats will extend the life of your baking sheets by protecting them from stains, grease and caked-on food. Wellness ambassador and mother Nicole Modic (aka “kalejunkie”) loves using the Silpat baking mats. “It’s more eco-friendly than using [baking] paper, and it helps the treats cook more evenly,” she says.
10
A smoothie maker that will earn its spot on the countertop.
Amazon
“I cannot live without my NutriBullet. I use it at least three times per day,” says Taylor Walker, a certified personal trainer, holistic health coach, fitness model and new mother. She uses hers to whip up smoothies, as well as coffee drinks, soups and dips. Her trick is to keep frozen organic berries on hand to make a delicious breakfast or healthy treat at a moment’s notice.
11
A tool to get more out of your fruits and spices.
Amazon
“New York Times” bestselling author Daphne Oz’s top kitchen essential is a microplane. “[It’s] perfect for adding that final burst of flavor with fresh zest, garlic, ginger, horseradish or spices,” she says.
12
A standby sauce that would make nonna proud.
Amazon
Most standard tomato sauces are filled with unnecessary ingredients like added sugar. Elizabeth Stein, Founder and CEO of Purely Elizabeth, swears by Rao’s Homemade Arrabbiata Sauce for a quick and easy weeknight meal because of its all-natural ingredients. Her Instagram stories feature this sauce with cauliflower gnocchi for a delicious and nutritious dinner.
13
A pantry staple to make good, healthy food fast.
Amazon
Diane Sanfilippo, a two-time “New York Times” bestselling author and certified nutrition consultant, always keeps a few cans of wild salmon and tuna in her pantry to make Paleo-friendly salmon cakes or tuna salad for a speedy lunch or light dinner.
MORE:
shoppablefood trendshealthy dietCookware and bakewareGadget