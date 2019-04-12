Make room in your closet because Nordstrom’s annual spring sale just kicked off, which means there are so many markdowns on everything from bags and accessories, to jumpsuits and rompers, to spring shoes.
This sale, which is happening through April 22, is the perfect time to stock up on the warm-weather wardrobe staples that will get you through spring and summer in style. Whether you’re looking for lightweight linen that will keep you cool in the most sweltering temperatures or a perfect commuter bag that’ll take you from work to a long weekend, you might as well get it while it’s on sale at Nordstrom.
We all know shoes make the outfit, and mules are having a serious moment. That’s why we’ve rounded up 13 stylish mules on sale at Nordstrom right now. And if you want more of our editor-sourced products and reviews, sign up for HuffPost’s sales and deals newsletter.
Take a look below:
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.