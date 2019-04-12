HuffPost Finds

13 Gorgeous Mules Worth Getting From Nordstrom's Spring Sale 2019

Make room in your closet for these marked-down shoes.
Make room in your closet because Nordstrom’s annual spring sale just kicked off, which means there are so many markdowns on everything from bags and accessories, to jumpsuits and rompers, to spring shoes.

This sale, which is happening through April 22, is the perfect time to stock up on the warm-weather wardrobe staples that will get you through spring and summer in style. Whether you’re looking for lightweight linen that will keep you cool in the most sweltering temperatures or a perfect commuter bag that’ll take you from work to a long weekend, you might as well get it while it’s on sale at Nordstrom.

We all know shoes make the outfit, and mules are having a serious moment. That’s why we’ve rounded up 13 stylish mules on sale at Nordstrom right now. And if you want more of our editor-sourced products and reviews, sign up for HuffPost’s sales and deals newsletter.

Take a look below:

1
Madewell The Harper Mule
Nordstrom
Originally $148, find it on sale for $118 at Nordstrom
2
Sam Edelman Laurna Mule
Nordstrom
Originally $120, find it on sale for $84 at Nordstrom
3
Free People Anya Mule
Nordstrom
Originally $128, find it on sale for $64 at Nordstrom
4
Madewell The Frances Mule
Nordstrom
Originally $128, find it on sale for $102 at Nordstrom
5
Topshop Jezebel Mule
Nordstrom
Originally $115, find it on sale for $57 at Nordstrom
6
Madewell The Gemma Mule
Nordstrom
Originally $98, find it on sale for $78 at Nordstrom
7
NIC + ZOE Calle Mule
Huffington Post
Originally $135, find it on sale for $100 at Nordstrom
8
Rebecca Minkoff Coretta Mule
Nordstrom
Originally $138, find it on sale for $69 at Nordstrom
9
Vince Camuto Cessilia Pointy Toe Mule
Nordstrom
Originally $99, find it on sale for $76 at Nordstrom
10
Halogen Brielle Mule
Nordstrom
Originally $100, find it on sale for $50 at Nordstrom
11
1. STATE Baten Embellished Mule
Nordstrom
Originally $98, find it on sale for $49 at Nordstrom
12
Madewell The Harper Woven Mule
Nordstrom
Originally $158, find it on sale for $126 at Nordstrom
13
Charles David Pyramid Mule
Nordstrom
Originally $199, find it on sale for $149 at Nordstrom

